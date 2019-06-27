BOSTON — Pete Frates never has stopped giving to the Boston College baseball program.
Frates, 34, was a slugging center fielder from Beverly who served as BC’s captain in 2007 and, after graduating with a degree in communications, became the squad’s director of baseball operations in 2012.
In March 2012, at age 27, Frates was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Frates remains an inspiration to BC baseball players and coaching staff for his heroic struggle against a tormenting and unforgiving ailment.
During a sun-splashed ceremony hosted by athletic director Martin Jarmond at the Harrington Athletics Village in Chestnut Hill, the home of the Eagles baseball and softball diamonds, Frates was honored for his unwavering devotion to BC baseball.
The second phase of the Harrington Athletic Village, a 31,000 square foot indoor baseball and softball facility expected to open in 2020, will be named the Pete Frates Center.
The complex will include locker rooms, batting tunnels, turf practice fields and strength and conditioning and hospitality areas. Frates was joined by his wife Julie and daughter Lucy.
