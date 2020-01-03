Maybe you can’t bottle lightning, but Boston College can sure attract it during Bowl Season.
Last year on the day after Christmas, the Serve Pro First Responder Bowl between BC and Boise State was canceled due to dangerous weather in Dallas with BC leading 7-0 with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter.
This year on the day after New Years Day, BC endured a lightning delay at the Ticket Smart Birmingham Bowl in Alabama. The Eagles and Cincinnati were pulled off the field halfway through the first quarter with the game scoreless.
The game resumed about 90 minutes later but the Eagles may have wish it hadn’t. They were blown out by Cincinnati, 38-6.
BC (6-6) was under the direction of Rich Gunnell, who is the interim head coach after Steve Adazzio was fired. New coach Jeff Hafley now takes over.