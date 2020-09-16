In a meeting at the rim that will somehow be preserved for Bam Adebayo’s merchandising effort, the Miami center brought Jayson Tatum back to Earth.
The Celtics had got the ball back with 12 seconds left, following Jimmy Butler’s game-winning three-point play for a two-point lead, and after dribbling the clock down at the top of the circle, Tatum drove the lane before rising for the dunk.
Just as he had missed a deep 3-point attempt at the end of regulation, the Celtics star was left reeling after the same plays failed to emerge in overtime. The Celtics, thrown off-kilter by yet another team’s zone coverage, thus dropped Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to Miami with Tuesday night’s 117-114 loss.
Tatum also took the Celtics’ last shot — a desperation 29-footer while guarded by two members of the Heat — and it caught the front of the rim.
“I mean, I liked both shots that I got,” said Tatum. “I just missed one and they made a great play at the rim on the second one. I don’t know. Just take what the defense gives me, to be honest.”
In truth, that wasn’t very much. The Celtics had moments of sleek offense, with Tatum’s 30-point performance and a dynamic 26-point, six-trey outburst from Marcus Smart their steadiest threads. Smart’s night was a hard one to waste. When last this hot, he devastated Toronto with a five-trey barrage in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ Game 2 win.
But Miami is a team with more options, and a better chance of biting back, than the Raptors. Butler, one of three Miami players with 20 or more points, including 29 from certified Celtics killer Goran Dragic, made most of the big plays and led the Heat to their ninth win in 10 playoff games.
They remain the hottest team left in the playoff field, and the Celtics have hours of video ahead of them today.
“The fouls killed us; then the transition,” Brad Stevens said of a situation where Daniel Theis again fouled out, this time early in the fourth, forcing the Celtics into a small-ball lineup with rookie Grant Williams at center.
But there were a lot of sins in this one, including stagnation on offense, from the moments leading up to Tatum’s missed 3 at the end of regulation, to Kemba Walker’s drive into traffic with 22 seconds left in regulation, only to commit a shot clock violation when Jae Crowder blocked the point guard’s shot.
Pounding the ball, Stevens called it.
“Our transition defense, in addition to playing slower and pounding the ball more so we’ve just got to be a lot better in all those areas,” Stevens said of his punch list. “These games go back and forth like this. We were down six, I think, then took that lead. We gotta play better. And transition defense really stands out. That (Tyler) Herro 3 with a minute left in regulation was killer. But there were multiple other plays that led up to that that I thought let them back in.”
To wit, the Celtics had taken a 14-point lead on a Walker pull-up with 11:39 left in regulation.
“Something that we can fix and that’s the good thing about it,” said Smart. “We can come in tomorrow, see what we gotta do. Watch some film, see what we gotta tweak and fix and come back on Thursday and hopefully get a Game 2 win. ... It’s definitely something that can be fixed. It’s part of the game. You’re not going to be perfect every night, you’re going to make mistakes. You just try to learn from your mistakes on both ends.”
Game 2 is Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.