BOSTON — A Red Sox game has to be really weird to stand out in this season full of wild weather, baffling errors and too many injuries.
Wednesday night was weird.
In the words of Bill Hader’s iconic and delightfully odd “Saturday Night Live” character, Stefon, this 4-3 Boston victory had everything:
Yellow Sox, a big anniversary for Rafael Devers, a clutch rookie bomb, Nick Pivetta screaming triumphantly, and a big busted bulb.
Let’s review in reverse order.
In the top of the second, viewers were treated to the rarest of rare Fenway Park oddities when a 96.6 mph line drive by Kyle Isbel punched through the red cover of the light which indicates the first out of an inning on the Green Monster’s historic scoreboard.
The hit was ruled a ground-rule double, but one unlike any seen at Major League Baseball’s oldest ballpark in decades; the most recent incident the Herald could find occurred during warmups in 2015.
After declaring Wednesday a bullpen game, Alex Cora decided to have Nick Pivetta make a traditional start, instead, and despite pitching on short rest, the ever-durable right-hander came through once again.
Pivetta pitched five innings, induced 16 swings and misses, and held Kansas City to four hits, and only two runs, solo homers by MJ Melendez. After giving up the second round-tripper, the 30-year-old righty settled back in, retiring five of his last seven batters. After at least one big inning-ending out, he could be heard roaring with approval as he strode off the mound.
When Melendez put KC on the board in the top of the second, Triston Casas answered back immediately, with a 431-foot solo shot of his own in the bottom of the frame.
Since the All-Star break, the Red Sox rookie has homered nine times in 23 games. Each of his last eight traveled at least 410 feet, a fact that didn’t surprise his manager in the slightest, given how Casas fuels up for the job.
“(I’m) Not surprised that he hits it far, because if you see him eat, it’s eye-opening, to be honest with you,” Cora said. “We’ve been in diners on the road, and it’s not one dish, it’s actually three … I mean, this guy eats more than, I mean, you’d rather take him out to shopping for clothes than actually take him out to dinner. Usually it’s the other way around. Yeah, he’s a monster.”
After strong scoreless outings by John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski, and Chris Martin, the chaotic contest came to an end after two hours and twenty-four minutes, when Kenley Jansen successfully converted his 25th save of the season.
It was, by no means, a done deal. Before getting the second and third outs of the ninth, Jansen gave up a solo homer to Freddy Fermin, putting the visitors within one before closing up shop for the night.
