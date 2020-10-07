HOUSTON — Sandy Alcantara’s 97.5 mph sinker leaked inside and pelted Ronald Acuna Jr. on the hip in the third inning Tuesday. Here we go again.
One game into this National League Division Series matchup between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves, and the bad blood from an incident more than two years old between these two teams is already spilling over.
But the mood for this series has been established. The Braves rallied for six runs late to win the series opener 9-5 at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Dodgers break it open late, take Game 1 against Padres
ARLINGTON, Texas — The groundball ricocheted off the end of Cody Bellinger’s bat and up the middle, slowly sneaking through the infield before San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth smothered it with a dive.
But it was too late. Bellinger sprinted through first base to complete a 71.4-mph infield hit as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ fifth run scored in their slow-moving 5-1 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday.
Rays strike back, hit four homers to beat Yankees
SAN DIEGO — A lot went into the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-5 win over the N.Y. Yankees at Petco Park.
There was Tyler Glasnow striking out a Rays postseason-record 10 over five strong innings. And there was the very Yankees-like four homers the Rays hit, with red-hot rookie Randy Arozarena, Mike Zunino, Manuel Margot and Austin Meadows combining to tie a team postseason record.
Oakland A’s face elimination,
fall 0-2 to Houston Astros
The Oakland A’s are in trouble. With a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros Tuesday afternoon, the A’s fall 0-2 in the best-of-five ALDS. The American League West champions must now win three straight games to salvage their season.