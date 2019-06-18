Babe Ruth is still producing eye-popping numbers 84 years after his baseball career ended.
A Yankees jersey said to have been worn by him during the team’s “Murderers’ Row” period of the late 1920s fetched $5.64 million at an auction over the weekend. That set a record, by more than a million dollars, for a piece of sports memorabilia.
The previous record was held by a 1920 Ruth jersey, which sold for just over $4.4 million in 2012. This weekend’s auction was held at Yankee Stadium, with a trove of items contributed by members of Ruth’s family.
“I just want people to enjoy and appreciate my grandfather’s stuff,” Ruth’s granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, said before the event, which was conducted by Pennsylvania-based Hunt Auctions.
Tosetti said a portion of the auction’s proceeds would go to charity. In announcing the event in December, she said (via Newsday) that she struggled with the decision to part with so many items, but that younger members of the family indicated they were unable or unwilling to continue to store so much Ruth memorabilia.
The only drawback for collectors might have been that the jersey could not be attributed to the legendary 1927 Yankees, considered by many to be the greatest team in Major League Baseball history. In addition, the grey-flannel garment was worn during road games, so it lacked the Yankees’ iconic pinstripes.
Nevertheless, the rarity of the item and Ruth’s still-revered status meant that the availability of the jersey created headlines and predictions of a record price. The identity of the purchaser has not been disclosed.
Born in Baltimore in 1895, Ruth died in New York in 1948. He played 22 MLB seasons between 1914 and 1935, and his 714 home runs are third all-time.