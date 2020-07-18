The Atlantic 10 Conference has become the latest corner of collegiate sports to push back their fall season due to the coronavirus outbreak, with plans to conduct the season during the spring 2021 semester.
On Friday, the league announced that all scheduled fall contests and championships have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are all the fall sports affected by the change:
Men’s and women’s soccer
Field hockey
Men’s and women’s cross country
Volleyball
Men’s golf,
Men’s and women’s tennis
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving
Women’s rowing
Non-traditional competition seasons for baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse.
The conference announced that it intends to “conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports in the 2021 spring semester,” with the exact details of the scheduling to be announced at a later date.