SPORTS-CAR-NEWHAMPSHIRE-TRUEX-GET

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota, leaps off his car after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Monday in Loudon.

 Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

LOUDON — You could tell this one meant a lot to Martin Truex Jr.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.