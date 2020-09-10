As the NFL season opens tonight, I am offering eight storylines to follow closely, particularly in September.
And this is not about predicting a champion. Or even a New England-Tampa Bay Super Bowl (but it could happen).
This is about dealing with COVID-19 and the possible advantages and issues facing coaches, players and even fans. It’s going to be different for a lot of people.
Here are eight storylines fans will want to follow closely in the first month:
Vegas adjustment
A year ago, the Colts were favored by 5.5 points over the home team, the Jaguars. The Jaguars won in a blowout, 38-20. Fast forward to this weekend and the Colts return to Jacksonville for Game 1 of the 2020 season, this time favored by 7.5 points. Both point spreads seem legit. But are they? One had fans and other didn’t. Is there a homefield advantage, without fans? Nobody knows. This NFL season will be an adjustment for bookmakers.
Coaching rules
In a sport where coaching is king, coaching is more important than ever before. Advantage to Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh and Andy Reid, etc. These guys have been through the ringer, all Super Bowl champs, and their guidance this season will be more important than ever.
Superstars rule
If coaching experience, especially at the top, will be the most important thing on a team’s resume this season, the amount of superstars might be a close second. Teams with the most elite talent will have an advantage with so many question marks among young players this season. Great players provide better instincts and less adjustments at key times.
Rookies on call
It’s tough playing as a rookie in the NFL. Think about 2020. No mini-camps. No one-on-one workouts with coaches. No personal film sessions with Belichick. No scrimmages with opponents. And, worst of all, no preseason games. Rookies are going to have to wait their turn a bit this fall. Without the reps in practice and preseason games, it’s anybody’s game. It could even mean a surprise Rookie of the Year.
Crowd noise
It’s going to be weird, almost as weird as seeing cardboard fans (MLB) or virtual fans (NBA) — the piped in crowd noise. Football, as much as any sport, thrives on fan participation, particularly being a road team on third down in the fourth quarter. The crowd noise does add to the experience on TV, but it’s not the same.
Lamar Jackson blueprint
Lamar Jackson figured out the NFL in 2019, all the way to the MVP Award. With COVID-19 ruining off-season workouts for all teams, it left some time for a coach like Bill Belichick to work on extra stuff, like slowing down Jackson. The NFL is notorious for figuring guys out, forcing adjustments. Jackson, the odds are, will not be as successful statistically this fall. AFC Central coaches in particular might offer blueprints for the rest of the NFL.
KC commitment
Did the Chiefs commit, in the off-season, to winning another Super Bowl? If they did, they’ll run away with things in 2020, to the tune of 14-2 and a ring. But back-to-back champs just don’t happen like they used to. The Patriots in 2003 and 2004 are the last group to pull it off. The Chiefs have the best QB on the planet in Patrick Mahomes. They are the most talented group, especially on offense. But that doesn’t win two in a row. Grit does.
New Brady Bunch
Tom Brady has toys. Fancy ones. Great ones. And good ones. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette give Brady everything he needs to confuse defenses. Oh yes, I forgot to mention Rob Gronkowski, who should be a double-digit TD guy with those guys around him. While stats will be harder to come by, due to the number of talented guys around, the Bucs are built, at least on offense, like a 12-win team, five more than 2019.