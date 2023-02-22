Earlier this week the Detroit Tigers became the latest MLB team to announce it will move up most weekday night starts from 7:10 to 6:40 p.m. The Tigers join a growing list of clubs who have embraced earlier start times, a group that also includes the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins, among others.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.