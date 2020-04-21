With the coronavirus pandemic keeping Major League Baseball in a holding pattern, Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told his baseball operations staff on Monday they will receive full pay through at least May 31 while he forgoes his salary for the foreseeable future.
Members of the Marlins’ executive team are also facing paycuts. The organization is still evaluating if other financial measures will need to be taken on the business side with no revenue streams coming in as the pandemic continues.
South Florida radio host Craig Mish was the first to report the news.
Jeter has been in constant communication with his executive team and all members of the Marlins organization since MLB put its season on an indefinite hold.
“This is unprecedented times,” Jeter said on the Marlins’ Beyond the Bases podcast on April 8. “It’s better to overcommunicate.”
He and the front office has also done their part to help the community over the past six weeks.
The Marlins, along with the other 29 MLB teams, have earmarked $1 million for ballpark employees who would have been working games in March and April. That includes concession workers, security, parking assistants and seasonal hires, among others.
The Miami Marlins Foundation also started the Home Plate Relief Fund that helped launch a weekly drive-thru food distribution in Liberty City and Little Havana.
They also donated nearly 1,000 pieces of clothing, including home and road jerseys, uniform pants and T-shirts to World Red Eye, a Miami-based media agency, to help produce masks for the South Florida community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The donation helped create more than 7,500 more masks that will be distributed to the Miami Police Department, the University of Miami Health System and other medical facilities.
“This is the community’s team,” Jeter said. “In times of need, we want to be there for our community. We’re trying to do that to the best of our abilities and we’ll continue to try to do that. We want to be there for our community. We need to abide by the guidelines. No group gatherings. Stay inside. Wash your hands. We’ll continue to do our part, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the park sooner rather than later.”