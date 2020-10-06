Balls were flying over the fence early and often at Dodger Stadium. The A’s and Astros combined for six home runs on a sunny, 90-degree Los Angeles afternoon in Houston’s 10-5 victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.
The A’s Khris Davis, Sean Murphy and Matt Olson each blasted home runs off Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr., who hadn’t given up an earned run in his last four starts. But after falling behind 3-0, it was the Astros’ turn to see how their launch angles played at the more forgiving Dodger Stadium.
Bregman hit what appeared to be a routine fly ball to left to open the fourth. But it kept carrying ... and carrying, until a surprised Robbie Grossman had to suddenly race to the wall and leap in vain as it just cleared the fence.
Two batters later, Carlos Correa jumped all over Chris Bassitt’s 89 mph cutter and sent it soaring into the air deep over the center field wall.
Correa’s 421-foot blast tied the game at 3-3, and it was clear we were witnessing a Home Run Derby and not a battle between two of the stingiest pitchers in the AL.
The Astros broke the game open by using a slew of groundballs to score four runs in the sixth inning. Correa, though, restored a sense of new normalcy on this day by blasting his second home run of the game in the eighth inning.