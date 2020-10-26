ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rays are running out of superlatives to describe the postseason performance of rookie outfielder Randy Arozarena.
They needed more of them again Sunday, as Arozarena set another major-league record during Game 5 of the World Series with his 27th postseason hit, breaking a tie with Pablo Sandoval, who did it in 2014 with the Giants.
“Pretty special,’’ manager Kevin Cash said. “Pretty special. He wanted the ball, too. I noticed that he asked for the ball. Congrats to Randy.’’
The Rays also have plenty of nice things to say about how Arozarena has gotten there, noting the quality and maturity of his at-bats.
“I think there have been some pitchers who have just learned a pitch while he’s at the plate and tried to trick him just to get him off a fastball, and he’s not biting,” Cash said. He continues to have great at-bat after great at-bat.’’
Arozarena already has set postseason records for homers (nine) and total bases (59), ranks second with 13 extra-base hits (one behind David Freese) and third with 18 runs (three behind Carlos Beltran). Arozarena’s 27 hits also match the Rays career postseason mark held by B.J. Upton.
The Rays’ 8-7 comeback win over the Dodgers Saturday in Game 4 sparked by Brett Phillips’ two-out, two-strike single that led to two runs scoring was thrilling and historic. It was the third walkoff postseason win for the Rays. It was only the third Series game won on a walkoff by a team trailing down to its final out.
There was at least one run scored in eight consecutive half-innings, which is the longest such streak in Series history.
On Sunday, the official scorer clarified that there were two errors on the play, one by centerfielder Chris Taylor allowing Arozarena to get to third by bobbling the ball, then one on catcher Will Smith for mishandling the throw home that allowed Arozarena, who had fallen after rounding third, to score. That means Phillips does not get credit for a walkoff hit.
That made it the fifth game in Series history to end on a walkoff error, and the first with two errors on the same play. The last time a team won on a walkoff error was 2013, when the Cardinals won Game 3 against Boston on an obstruction call on Will Middlebrooks. The last Series game to end on a fielding error came, rather famously, when the Mets won 1986 Game 6 against Boston on first baseman Bill Buckner’s miscue.