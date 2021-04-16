With the Red Sox’ backs against the wall and a winning streak on the line Thursday in Minnesota, Alex Verdugo stepped to the plate and produced the at-bat of the season to keep them alive.
But that’s where the magic finally ran out for the Red Sox on their incredible run.
The Red Sox trailed 3-0 with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth when Verdugo hit a game-tying, three-run double to left, but it wasn’t enough. The Twins rallied in the ninth, using a walk-off bloop single from Max Kepler to hand the Red Sox a 4-3 loss and end their winning streak at nine games in a wild one at Target Field.
Here are the takeaways:
Verdugo comes up big — again
Twins starter Michael Pineda had silenced the Red Sox’ bats, limiting them to just two hits over seven scoreless innings as the Twins took a 3-0 lead. All hope seemed to be lost until he was taken out of the game in the eighth, and the Red Sox promptly clawed their way back.
Hansel Robles hit Christian Arroyo with his first pitch, then walked Hunter Renfroe on four pitches. Three batters later, pinch hitter Marwin Gonzalez drew a walk to load the bases. That brought up Verdugo, a day after his heroics led the Red Sox to a doubleheader sweep.
The Twins countered with reliever Taylor Rogers for a lefty-on-lefty matchup, but Verdugo wasn’t fazed. The Red Sox outfielder went down 0-2 but battled with Rogers in what became a matchup of survival, laying off borderline pitches and fouling off multiple pitches to stay alive. Finally, facing a full count, Verdugo roped a high fastball down the left-field line. Twins left fielder Kyle Garlick made a mess of it, allowing all three runners to score. Tie game.
Standing on second base, the typically emotional Verdugo pumped his chest at his teammates in the dugout.
”If I took Adderall, that’s probably what I would feel like right there,” Verdugo said. “I was zoned in, locked in and I wasn’t going to let anything go. Anything close, let it go and let’s see what good things happen. ...
”We live for those. The long ABs, the grind in it, the bases loaded, we’re down late in the innings, it’s those things when you’re hitting in the cage and offseason, you’re playing Wiffle ball with your buddies as a kid. Bottom of the ninth, two outs. You know what I mean?”
Though the Red Sox ultimately fell short of their 10th win in a row, Verdugo’s 10-pitch at-bat captured the team’s never-say-die attitude that was on display during the winning streak, in which six of the nine wins were come-from-behind victories.
”I think just the fact that we’re close at the end of the game is the biggest part of it and I think that’s the biggest takeaway from everybody,” Verdugo said. “It’s like, we went from getting 14 in a row retired, man, like a swing of the bat, we’re tied 3-3 and we got a chance to take a lead. It’s just one of those things, it’s gonna take all the way to that ninth inning and that last out. You can’t go too easy on us.
”We’re a team that’s resilient and we’re going to fight and I feel like we might start off a little slow, but we know that fourth, fifth, sixth inning comes that we all start locking it in even extra.”
Comeback falls short
After Matt Andriese escaped a jam in the eighth, the Red Sox had a chance to complete what would have been another special win when Arroyo hit a one-out double in the ninth. But Renfroe and Franchy Cordero struck out to end the inning.
The Red Sox had J.D. Martinez, who was resting, available off the bench, but manager Alex Cora said they would have only pinch-hit him for Cordero if there was a lefty on the mound.
The missed opportunity cost them, as Adam Ottavino continued his rocky start to the season, giving up a leadoff single to Luis Arraez and hitting Jorge Polanco with a pitch before Kepler’s blooper walked it off for the Twins.
Richards gives Sox a chance
After an ugly Red Sox debut, Garrett Richards has produced back-to-back solid five-inning starts that have more than allowed his offense to get a win.
On Thursday, the veteran righty had a rough second inning, throwing 37 pitches as a throwing error from Bobby Dalbec extended the frame and allowed the Twins to strike first on a two-out, two-run single from Arraez. But Richards bounced back over his final three innings to keep the Red Sox in it.
”He threw the ball well,” Cora said. “He gave us a chance. We don’t make a play at second base, but besides that a lot of weak contact. This guy, he’s going to give us a chance to win. Two runs, five innings, that’s not enough against us. We feel we can score with the opposition, and his last two have been solid.”