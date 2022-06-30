The Red Sox needed a pick-me-up in a big way on Wednesday night. Right now, there’s no one better to deliver on that than Alex Verdugo.
After suffering one of their toughest defeats of the season in Tuesday’s walk-off loss, the Red Sox nearly experienced some deja vu. But after losing a second consecutive late-inning lead, they persevered. Verdugo hit a big two-run double in the 10th to complete a four-RBI night, and Matt Strahm barely closed the deal to lift a beleaguered bullpen, as the Red Sox avoided a sweep with a wild 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Some tempers flared in another dramatic game between the two division rivals who look destined to fight for positioning in the Wild Card race for the remainder of the season. Though they had already lost the series, it was an important bounce-back performance for the Red Sox as they finished their strong June on a high note and head into July with positive momentum. They lead the Jays by a half-game atop the Wild Card standings.
“It’s been hard to win here,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters in Toronto after his team improved to 2-5 there this season. “They’re a good team just like us and it’s always hard. We’re 4-2 on the road trip. That’s the way we see it. I know we lost the series, but we’ll see the positives and be ready for the Cubs.”
It was far from easy.
The Red Sox led 6-3 after a three-run rally in the 10th when Strahm — who hadn’t pitched since Saturday and wasn’t used Tuesday as the bullpen melted down in the ninth — was asked to pitch a second inning to finish the job. He recorded two quick outs, then things got hairy.
Matt Chapman singled, then Santiago Espinal singled to score the extra-inning ghost runner, and after Cavan Biggio hit a double to right that scored another, he suddenly represented the winning run on second with the top of the Jays order coming up. But Strahm barreled down, and got George Springer to pop out as the Red Sox escaped.
Strahm set a season high by throwing 41 pitches and looked to be on fumes in pursuit of the final out in the 10th.
“If it would have taken 60 pitches, whatever it is, just get that last out,” Strahm said.
It wouldn’t have been possible without Verdugo, who hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth off Jays ace Alek Manoah — his second go-ahead blast in the last week — to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead, doing so with some flair as he rounded the bases slowly and appeared to either stare into the Toronto dugout or into the crowd after touching third.
John Schreiber pitched a shutout seventh as he retired the heart of the Jays’ dangerous order — including a big strikeout of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — before the Sox lost the lead in the eighth, when Ryan Brasier gave up an RBI double to Raimel Tapia. But unlike Tuesday, they didn’t break.
“We didn’t pout,” Verdugo said on NESN. “We just kept on sticking with our approach.”
Brasier struck out Biggio to end the inning, and — after the Red Sox couldn’t take advantage of runners on second and third with one out in the ninth — Strahm pitched a shutout ninth, where he struck out Bo Bichette and Guerrero Jr., to send the game to extras.
In the 10th, the Red Sox loaded the bases and took the lead when J.D. Martinez was hit by a pitch before Verdugo’s two-run double to left gave them insurance that was ultimately much-needed to hold on.
Verdugo has been on fire at the plate and has been key to the offense with a collection of clutch hits during this road trip.
“I’m feeling locked in right now,” Verdugo told reporters.
Other takeaways from Wednesday’s win:
– Nick Pivetta pitched another quality start, and worked through some command issues and some tempers flaring in doing so.
With the game tied at 1 in the third inning, Pivetta inadvertently hit Alejandro Kirk with a pitch, which looked to certainly be by accident. But the Blue Jays took issue with it. Manager Charlie Montoyo walked out to check on Kirk, and Guerrero Jr. had words for Pivetta, who jawed back at him as the benches cleared. But nothing happened beyond that.
When the dust settled, Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush paid a visit to Pivetta to calm him down. The pitcher issued a walk to Lourdes Gurriel to load the bases, but responded to strike out Raimel Tapia.
“Bushy with a great visit to slow him down,” Cora said. “It’s part of the game. It’s part of the game. We’re gonna be banging heads the rest of the season with those guys.”
It was another impressive showing for Pivetta, who held one of the toughest lineups in baseball in check. Despite giving up a go-ahead homer in the fifth to Springer — which was quickly canceled out by Verdugo’s blast — the right-hander pitched into the seventh for a fourth consecutive start and fifth time in June, as he gave the Sox another chance to win.
“He’s been amazing,” Cora said.
– Franchy Cordero recorded his first career four-hit game as he continued to impress with one of his best overall performances with the Red Sox.
Cordero — who may have the most raw power on the Red Sox — jump started the offense by actually executing a perfect bunt past the shift down the third-base line, forcing Manoah to actually throw his glove at the ball. Cordero then stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a Rob Refsnyder sac fly.
Cordero added a leadoff double in the seventh, an impressive defensive stop at first in the seventh and another single in the ninth, which set up a big chance the Red Sox couldn’t capitalize on. His OPS is up to .744 this season.
