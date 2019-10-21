Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is likely to miss next week’s home game against Arkansas after suffering a high ankle sprain Saturday night, with the toughest part of the Crimson Tide’s schedule looming.
The initial word was that the quarterback, who will have an MRI Sunday, was expected to miss only next Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Alabama then has a week off in which to prepare for the Nov. 9 showdown with LSU and the plan, pending further evaluation, is to have him ready for that game against the No. 2 Tigers. “I’ll be back for LSU,” he told his teammates, linebacker Terrell Lewis said (via AL.com).
Tagovailoa walked off the field with a slight limp after rolling his right ankle — not the one he hurt in the SEC championship game last year — when he was sacked in the second quarter of Alabama’s 35-13 victory over Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He remained in the game and completed a five-yard pass to Brian Robinson before leaving.
“Tua will probably be out for a week,” Coach Nick Saban told reporters after the game. “I don’t know the extent — he’s got a twisted ankle — but I think he’s probably not going to be able to play in this next game. He’s going to get another MRI and all that in the morning (Sunday) and we’ll decide exactly what to do from there.”
As for Tagovailoa’s self-diagnosis, he is relying on his experience. He played against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl 28 days after suffering the high ankle sprain on his left leg last year in the Dec. 1 victory over Georgia, although he did not look fully healthy. On Saturday, Mac Jones stepped in for Tagovailoa on, who completed 11 of 12 passes for 155 yards with an interception. Jones completed 6 of 11 passes for 72 yards.
“Mac did some good things, and we think Mac is capable,” Saban said, “so we have a lot of confidence in Mac.”