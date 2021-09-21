The Red Sox were off Monday but still benefited from some of the day’s action in the wild-card race.
Here’s where things stand entering play Tuesday (the Red Sox have 11 games to play):
If the season ended today: Red Sox would host the Blue Jays in the wild-card game on Oct. 5.
Where the Red Sox stand
1.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays for the first American League wild-card spot
2 games ahead of the Yankees for the second American League wild-card spot
7 games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East
Scores
Red Sox OFF
Rays 6, Blue Jays 4 (Red Sox pick up half-game on Blue Jays)
Yankees 4, Rangers 3 (Red Sox lose half-game to Yankees)
Mariners 4, Athletics 2 (Red Sox pick up half-game on A’s, lose half-game to Mariners)
STANDINGS:
AL WILD CARD
Red Sox: 86-65 (1.5 games up on Blue Jays; 2 games up on Yankees)
Blue Jays: 84-66 (1.5 games behind Red Sox; 0.5 game up on Yankees)
---
Yankees: 84-67 (0.5 game behind Blue Jays, 2 games behind Red Sox)
Athletics: 82-68 (2 games behind Blue Jays, 3.5 games behind Red Sox)
Mariners: 81-69 (3 games behind Blue Jays, 4.5 games behind Red Sox)
AL EAST
Rays: 93-58
---
Red Sox: 86-65 (7 games back)
Blue Jays: 84-66 (8.5 games back)
Yankees: 84-67 (9 games back)