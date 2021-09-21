The Red Sox were off Monday but still benefited from some of the day’s action in the wild-card race.

Here’s where things stand entering play Tuesday (the Red Sox have 11 games to play):

If the season ended today: Red Sox would host the Blue Jays in the wild-card game on Oct. 5.

Where the Red Sox stand

1.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays for the first American League wild-card spot

2 games ahead of the Yankees for the second American League wild-card spot

7 games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East

Scores

Red Sox OFF

Rays 6, Blue Jays 4 (Red Sox pick up half-game on Blue Jays)

Yankees 4, Rangers 3 (Red Sox lose half-game to Yankees)

Mariners 4, Athletics 2 (Red Sox pick up half-game on A’s, lose half-game to Mariners)

STANDINGS:

AL WILD CARD

Red Sox: 86-65 (1.5 games up on Blue Jays; 2 games up on Yankees)

Blue Jays: 84-66 (1.5 games behind Red Sox; 0.5 game up on Yankees)

---

Yankees: 84-67 (0.5 game behind Blue Jays, 2 games behind Red Sox)

Athletics: 82-68 (2 games behind Blue Jays, 3.5 games behind Red Sox)

Mariners: 81-69 (3 games behind Blue Jays, 4.5 games behind Red Sox)

AL EAST

Rays: 93-58

---

Red Sox: 86-65 (7 games back)

Blue Jays: 84-66 (8.5 games back)

Yankees: 84-67 (9 games back)

