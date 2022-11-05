Al Horford is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster and his voice carries a lot of weight in the team’s locker room. On the heels of suspended coach Ime Udoka reportedly expecting to move on to the Brooklyn Nets to fill their vacancy, Horford acknowledged the news on Friday morning at the Auerbach Center but said the team must keep its focus on the task at hand.

