ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After taking their first lead of the evening in the top of the 11th inning, the Red Sox turned around and handed the game right back to the Tampa Bay Rays. Brandon Lowe slammed a game-winning three-run homer off Kenley Jansen for an 8-6 Rays’ win.
Jansen blew his first road save opportunity of the season after securing the first 18.
The Sox looked to have the game won in the top of the 11th when Luis Urias placed a bloop single into shallow right, scoring Rob Refsnyder. But it didn’t last long.
The Rays had the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th, but Adam Duvall caught a flyball from Christian Bethancourt and fired to the plate to cut down Josh Lowe attempting to score the winning run.
Finally, after some squandered opportunities earlier, the Red Sox caught up in the seventh and tied the game. One error and a couple more misplays by the Rays helped square things.
Two run-scoring singles in the inning — the first from Justin Turner, the second by Triston Casas — were generously scored. Turner reached when his hard-hit grounder ate up shortstop Vidal Brujan while Casas reached on a pop-up just beyond third base that several Rays failed to track down.
The Red Sox had managed a run in the sixth, and had their chances for a much bigger inning. But after an error by Bruján led to one run, the Sox had the bases loaded and no outs and, incredibly, came away with nothing further as both Adam Duvall and Masataka Yoshida took called third strikes and Refsnyder flied out to center.
With the Rays ahead 3-2, they added to the lead in the fourth, with some help from the Boston bullpen.
Starter Kutter Crawford left the bases loaded with two out and lefty Joe Jacques proceeded to hit the first two batters he faced — Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes — forcing in two more runs.
Having spotted the Rays a quick 3-0 lead, the Red Sox responded with two runs of their own in the top of the third. Connor Wong was plunked to open the inning and Valdez followed by lining his fifth homer of the to right.
For the second straight game, the Red Sox fell behind 3-0 in the early going.
On Monday, the Rays jumped on Brayan Bello with three in the first. On Tuesday, the Red Sox defense helped hand them three runs in the second.
Crawford retired the first two hitters of the inning before issuing a two-out walk to Bruján. Next, Jonathan Aranda hit a routine fly ball to left center, but rookie center fielder Wilyer Abreu had difficulty tracking the ball against the roof at Tropicana Field and the ball fell in for a run-scoring triple.
With the inning extended, Crawford did himself no favors with the next batter, allowing a two-run homer to No. 9 hitter, catcher René Pinto, staking the home team to a big lead before the few fans in attendance could get settled in their seats.
