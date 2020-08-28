Players and the NBA have agreed to resume the playoffs following Wednesday night’s unprecedented strike, triggered by members of the Milwaukee Bucks, but the push for social change has only begun.
The Celtics will now open their second-round series against Toronto on Saturday at 4 p.m. on TNT. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday.
And for one particularly poignant moment, the Orlando bubble came close to bursting — not from the COVID threat it was designed to stop, but from this nation’s accelerating cry for social justice for African-Americans.
One Celtic, in particular, has left a strong impression on his peers. The Celtics forward, according to multiple reports out of the Orlando bubble, had a strong, vocal presence during a sometimes contentious players association meeting Wednesday night, on the eve of Thursday’s decision by the NBA and players to resume playing games.
When Bucks players came under criticism for their unilateral decision to strike, Brown defended their aggressive move. He also challenged every player in the room, asking if their intent was to simply leave the bubble to be with their families, or to go into “the trenches.”
A day after the Blake shooting, Brown put his fellow players’ frustration into words following a Celtics practice.
“Yes, we’re athletes. Yes, we’re being paid to play a sport that we love. But we are human beings, members of our community. We are fathers, uncles, nephews, brothers, etc. So all those emotions are real and I don’t really have a lot to say. I’m just happy by the grace of God that Jacob Blake is still alive, because the police who shot him, that wasn’t their intention. They shot him to kill him, and that’s a problem in this country. There’s a million different ways you could have dissolved that situation and your thought was to kill him. That was the best method.”