DETROIT — Center fielder Adam Duvall left the Red Sox’s 4-1 win over the Tigers on Sunday during the ninth inning after landing on his left wrist trying to make a diving catch on a fly ball.
Duvall was receiving X-rays on his wrist when the media was in the clubhouse after the game. Manager Alex Cora said he had no other updates as of now.
“We’ll know more during the day and obviously tomorrow,” Cora said here at Comerica Park.
It’s the same wrist Duvall underwent surgery on during the second half of last season.
Duvall has been Boston’s top hitter so far. He’s 15-for-33 (.455) with a .514 on-base percentage, 1.030 slugging percentage, four homers, five doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs and 11 runs in eight games.
The Red Sox fly to Tampa Bay and begin a four-game series against the Rays on Monday.
Bobby Dalbec will meet the Red Sox in Tampa Bay on Monday. No roster moves have been made as of Monday morning, but Dalbec would replace Duvall if he is placed on the IL.
— MassLive
