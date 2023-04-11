ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Adam Duvall’s hot start with the Red Sox has come to a screeching halt, and now it’s unclear when he’ll be back on the field.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Duvall suffered a broken left wrist (specifically, a distal radius fracture) on a diving catch attempt in the ninth inning of Sunday’s win in Detroit. Duvall was placed on the 15-day injured list with infielder Bobby Dalbec coming up from Triple-A Worcester to replace him. A timetable for Duvall’s return isn’t yet known. He does not need surgery and will be put in a cast in the coming days.
Duvall injured his wrist during the ninth inning of the Red Sox’s win over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. Duvall attempted to dive for a fly ball, but landed awkwardly on his wrist and was immediately taken out of the game. Cora acknowledged that the 34-year-old will be out for weeks with the injury.
Duvall suffered an injury to the same wrist last season, tearing the tendon sheath in his left wrist crashing into a wall on July 24. That led to season-ending surgery; Cora said Monday that the more recent injury happened on the other side of the same wrist and is unrelated to last year’s tear.
Before the injury, Duvall was Boston’s best hitter in the early part of the season. Through eight games, the 34-year-old hit .455 (15-for-33) with four homers. Duvall, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract in January, is tied for the MLB lead in RBIs while leading qualified players in slugging percentage (1.030), OPS (1.544), extra-base hits (10), and total bases (tied, 34).
The Red Sox plan to get somewhat creative in replacing Duvall. Rob Refsnyder and Raimel Tapia are the top internal candidates to man center field with Masataka Yoshida (left field) and Alex Verdugo (right field) remaining in the corners. Kiké Hernández, who moved to shortstop this year after primarily playing center in each of the last two seasons, is another option to replace Duvall. Cora said Hernández will return to center for some games with Christian Arroyo, Yu Chang and Dalbec among the candidates to play shortstop.
