The ACC Board of Directors voted Friday morning to add Stanford, California and Southern Methodist to its ranks beginning with the 2024-25 school year, yet another sign that conference realignment in major college athletics is being driven by television money and not geography.
Under the terms of the ACC’s television contract with ESPN, which runs through 2036, the network must pay the ACC $24 million annually for each new team added. According to multiple reports, longtime Pac-12 members Stanford and Cal will receive reduced television-revenue shares over their first nine years in the ACC, while SMU will receive no television money at all over that span. That shortfall reportedly will be covered by the school’s wealthy boosters, who see the move to the ACC as a step up in prestige from the American Athletic Conference, which has a television contract that pays its schools around $7 million annually.
In the wake of other conference moves, the ACC needed to find a way to increase the television revenue each school receives or faced the prospect of losing its biggest football programs to conferences such as the SEC or Big Ten, which pay their schools far more than the ACC. Increasing its membership to 18 — and giving the majority of the money that ESPN will pay for expansion to the conference’s existing members — does that, though the added revenue still will not eradicate the shortfall between the ACC and the more lucrative conferences.
According to ESPN, the new revenue will be split into two pots: one that is shared equally by the ACC’s existing membership and another that will go to the programs that win the most in football and men’s basketball and attract the most attention, as measured by television ratings.
According to the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the ACC also needed to find three new teams because ESPN is allowed to renegotiate its contract with the conference if its membership drops below 15. Increasing the number of conference teams to 18 will provide a bulwark if Clemson and Florida State — the two athletic programs most desired by other conferences — and one other school decide to depart.
The ACC needed 12 of 15 members to approve the expansion, which is exactly the number it received. Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina voted no.
Stanford and Cal were two of the four Pac-12 schools left behind after the rest of the conference deserted for the Big Ten (USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington) or Big 12 (Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State) beginning next year. Faced with the prospect of either trying to work something out with the less-prestigious Mountain West or becoming a geographic oddity in the ACC, the two chose the latter, hoping that eventually the move will pan out financially.
Oregon State and Washington State are now the only schools committed to the Pac-12 beyond this academic year.
In the ACC statement, James E. Ryan, the University of Virginia president who serves as chair of the ACC Board of Directors, said the conference will “focus on minimizing travel burdens for student-athletes.” The ACC will now stretch from Boston to Texas to the Bay Area.
One idea reportedly being floated to ease travel for the ACC’s nonrevenue sports — everything except football and basketball — is using SMU’s location in Dallas as a hub where the Eastern and Western teams can come together to play.
Stanford’s athletes compete in 36 sports. The ACC sponsors only 28, meaning some of the Cardinal’s athletic teams — men’s and women’s water polo, men’s and women’s sailing, women’s beach volleyball, and women’s squash, to name a few — will be unaffected by the move.
