TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge was held out of the lineup for the second straight game with “side soreness,” which the Yankees say they have not defined. The Yankees reported that he is feeling better, will possibly be in the lineup on Saturday and was able to take batting practice.
But again there is a layer of mystery that surrounds Judge’s ailment, which fuels the suspicion among fans and people around the game about the nature of the issue.
Aaron Boone was not sure how to answer what was wrong with Judge.
“I’m not sure ... when they get in there and get their hands on them, and I don’t feel good about calling in one thing or the other,” Boone said. “I think he was just dealing with some soreness a couple of days ago that kind of lingered on him a little bit. Some of that is subsiding now so I don’t think we haven’t defined it as a specific what it is.”
The Yankees manager would also not say if he thought the Yankees slugger was injured.
“I mean, that’s a good question. I don’t know how to answer that, because if I answer yes or no, it’s gonna be conflated a lot of different ways,” Boone said before Friday’s series opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field. “So I don’t have them in the lineup today. I feel like he can probably play today. So, I don’t know. We’ll just [have] more evaluation in 24 hours. It’s a good question, but I’m not sure how to answer it.”
Judge was removed from Tuesday night’s game, where he seemed a little limited, but Boone said that was just a matter of getting the slugger off his feet in the cold weather back in the Bronx. Boone pointed out he also removed Gleyber Torres from that game.
But, Judge’s place on this team as the face of the franchise’s Baby Bombers, and his history of injuries makes this a sensitive topic for the Yankees, who have not handled the timelines or announcements of his injuries well in the past. In 2018, he was given an unreasonable timeline for return from a fractured wrist which left him answering questions about a slow rehab for weeks.
So, Judge’s durability has become a hot-button issue not just for the players, but also the fans who have expressed frustration about the Yankees’ ability to stay healthy.
With Judge, he has had injuries force him to miss significant time in each of the last three seasons. He has played in 242 out of 384 regular-season games in that time. The 28-year-old, who is making $10.18 million this season and under team control through 2022 before becoming a free agent, is clearly frustrated by having to answer questions about his health.
And Boone thinks the issue is one that can easily go away.
“If he goes out there, however many times it is, but if it’s a lot — 140, 150 times — that’s the things that are going to squash it‚” Boone said of the repeating narrative about Judge’s durability. “There’s things that are going to come up with our players all the time, that are nagging things, that are minor things. You’ve got to take those things into account, because ultimately we’re trying to get the most out of each and every guy at their peak.
“I know in Aaron’s case and pretty much all of our guys, they want to go out there all the time, and they want to be there for their teammates. So anytime I’m holding a guy out of the lineup or they’re not able to go out there at their best, I think that’s probably a little frustrating for everybody,” Boone said. “But that’s also part of sports, and part of what you have to manage on a daily basis.”
Persistent injuries for Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Severino contributed to the team making a major shakeup of their health, training and rehab staff. Before the 2020 season, after having a record 30 players go on the injured list in 2019, they hired celebrity baseball trainer Eric Cressey to oversee the department.
Still, Judge played just 28 of 60 games last season and Stanton played just 23 because of injuries. Judge has played in five of the Yankees’ seven games this season so far. And Boone tried to be optimistic that he would be in there for the eighth.
“I would say nothing’s limiting him, more just us, kind of making sure that ... like with any soft tissue, anytime you’re dealing with calves, hamstrings, sides, like these are things that you want to feel good about when you let it rip. You’re not re injuring things or making something worse,” Boone said. “So I’ve gone on the theory — I’ve only dealt personally in my career with a hamstring or a calf — when you’re good to go, probably need another day.
“Again, it’s just being where we are in the start of the season, making sure we’re good to go with, you know, one of our best players.”