HARTFORD, Conn. — The UConn men will go into the American Athletic Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed, but don’t expect them to be overlooked.
The Huskies won nine of their last 12 conference games, earning a kind of hybrid status — underdogs-to-beat.
“Once UConn hit their stride, then their stars were allowed to be stars,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said on a media teleconference with AAC coaches Monday. “And there wasn’t a lot of competition. You could just tell they found an identity, with Christian Vital and James (Bouknight) being their go-to-guys and everybody else just rallying around that. As a group, Danny (Hurley) has them playing really hard and they found their groove and there is nothing better to a coach than when you know who you are.”
UConn (19-12, 10-8), with their first winning season since 2015-16, will play No. 12 Tulane on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the first round of the tournament in Fort Worth. If they win, they face No. 4 Wichita State on Friday. They’ll need four wins in four days to take the trophy and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth, and at No. 59 in the NCAA’s NETRankings, that’s the only sure way for UConn to get in. Wichita State beat UConn in double overtime, at the XL Center on Jan. 12.
The Huskies were 11-10 and 2-6 when they went to Tulsa, in first place at the time, and won by 16 points on Feb. 6, the program’s first-ever win there. That, for coach Dan Hurley, was “where it began to turn.”