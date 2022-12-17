BOSTON — To say that the Bruins’ season to date would be special would be accurate ... in more ways than one.
Heading into Thursday night’s game against Los Angeles at TD Garden, Boston led the NHL in wins (23), win percentage (.839) and had gone 15-0-1 on home ice, beginning the season with a league record 14 straight victories in their own barn. All this, of course, has happened under the direction of first-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
Not to be left off the list of characteristics that have guided the Bruins to this historically blazing start out of the gates has been its special teams.
The Black and Gold have been in lockdown mode all season when they’ve had a man in the penalty box, leading the NHL with a 85.9 percentage on the kill. In 106 times they’ve been shorthanded, they’ve managed to survive unscathed 91 times.
Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo, two defensemen who know how to position themselves in pass-clogging and shot-blocking modes, see north of three minutes a night on the penalty kill for Boston; Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy are in the 2:45 a night range. Connor Clifton has also provide a jump with his head on a swivel, clear-the-zone-quickly-when-the-opportunity-presents-itself approach.
Charlie Coyle and Tomas Nosek have done yeoman’s work as the forwards who pressure the points; they were first over the boards, along with Carlo and Forbort on D, when McAvoy took a 4-minute high-sticking penalty midway through the first period Thursday night.
Speedy winger Jake DeBrusk and, to a lesser extent, Pavel Zacha have also caused their share of turnovers while on the kill. This has allowed top line guys such as Brad Marchand and captain Patrice Bergeron to still take shifts down a man, but not as much wear and tear is taken out of them each time out.
It’s not just a Garden thing, either; midway through December the Bruins have been a tick better killing penalties on the road (37-of-43) than on Causeway Street (54-of-63).
The Bruins have scored three shorties as well, with Forbort, Nosek and Coyle doing the honors.
Their power play, with David Pastrnak ripping one-timers from the off-wing circle after taking feathery passes from Marchand at the opposite dot, Bergeron at the bumper, or McAvoy from the point, has been nearly as effective.
Nine different players had connected either 5-on-4 or 5-on-3, with eight of Pastrnak’s 19 total tallies coming in that fashion. The mercurial winger has 18 power play points in just 28 games. Marchand (5 PPG, 14 PPP), Bergeron (4), Jake DeBrusk (4), and Taylor Hall (3) haven’t hesitated to go to the net and let it rip, either. David Krejci has been another top facilitator in such situations, with seven power play assists.
Heading into the Kings’ game Thursday, the Bruins had put 30 pucks behind opposing goalies in 105 man-up changes, a blistering 28.6 percent success rate. Only the Connor McDavid/Leon Draisaitl-led Oilers (31.5 percent) and the surprising Sabres (29.5 percent) have produced at a better race over the season’s first two-and-a-half months.
Can the Bruins keep up this nonpareil level of excellence on special teams? At the rate they’re currently playing, there’s no reason to think that they won’t — which certainly bodes well in both the short and long term.
