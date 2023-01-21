SPORTS-BBA-MASTRODONATO-COLUMN-YB

Chris Sale, shown during a rehab stint in Worcester, Mass., is one of Boston’s older pitchers at 34.

 Chris Christo / Boston Herald

With several reports on Wednesday indicating the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with 34-year-old outfielder Adam Duvall, it’s becoming clear what the Opening Day roster might look like.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.