SEATTLE — Before it gets filled with imbibing fans, standing shoulder to shoulder while baseballs from the afternoon workout and Home Run Derby rain down upon them, the T-Mobile Pen hosted the managers and starting pitchers news conference for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Monday morning.
American League manager Dusty Baker of the Astros and National League manager Rob Thomson of the Phillies announced their starting lineups for Tuesday’s game and brought along their starting pitchers for the event — Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks.
In a bit of symmetry, the last time the All-Star Game featured starting pitchers from the Yankees and D’Backs was the 2001 game at then-Safeco Field with Roger Clemens and Randy Johnson starting the game.
There was some thought that Baker might opt for Mariners ace Luis Castillo to start the game at home, but he went with Cole, who is 9-2 on the season with a 2.85 ERA.
“Guy’s been here five, six times, it’s about time he started one,” Baker said. “And plus, he’s one of the best there is, and plus he wanted it. A lot of guys sometimes they might not want to pitch in this particular game, but he wanted to pitch. Hey, man, if a guy like Gerrit Cole wants to pitch, I’ll let him pitch.”
Cole never considered not pitching in the event. He’s expected to pitch two innings.
“It’s just always something that I’ve wanted to do, and I feel like I’m physically able to do it,” he said. “I got an opportunity and thankful that Dusty selected me. Some of my fondest memories growing up, one of ’em is watching Pedro (Martinez) in the All-Star Game starting, and I’ve been to a few of them and had the pleasure of watching some future Hall of Famers do it. I’ve always been like, ‘Man, I really hope I could do that one day.’”
Thomson’s choice to go with Gallen was pretty obvious. The Arizona right-hander has an 11-3 record with a 3.04 ERA in 19 starts. He’s struck out 125 batters and walked 23 in 118 1/3 innings.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Gallen said. “I think I found out Wednesday or Thursday morning. I had to kind of tell white lies for the last few days to my family and stuff like that.”
The NL lineup is loaded with four Braves in the starting lineup led by Ronald Acuna. Seattle native Corbin Carroll is starting in left field and batting eighth. Atlanta also has third baseman Austin Riley and second baseman Ozzie Albies on the team.
“We didn’t know what to do, to tell you the truth,” Thomson said when asked about the batting order. “So Kevin Long, our hitting coach, and I got together and we threw it together. Any one of these guys, almost everyone’s got close to a .900 OPS; they could hit anywhere in the lineup. So we just threw it together and see what we got.”
