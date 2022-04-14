Going up against one of the best pitchers in the state in your first varsity outing is no easy task.
Zak Whitney made it seem like no problem.
The sophomore went pitch-for-pitch with Winnacunnet senior Joe Allen — who is committed to play at the University of Michigan next year and played with the USA 18U National Team — in the Keene High baseball team’s 5-2 loss to the Warriors Wednesday at Alumni Field.
Whitney pitched five hitless innings, striking out seven batters and only walking one, and left with a 2-0 lead.
“It feels good,” Whitney said. “It’s good to go against a really good team to see where I rank in the state.”
“He was dealing up there,” said Keene coach Ryan Boden. “He was mixing it up well, kept the hitters off balance and he just worked strike after strike after strike, and that’s what a pitcher has to do at this level.”
Senior Sharik Khan pitched a scoreless sixth inning before Winnacunnet scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good.
Whitney got things started with a clean first inning, showing his command and confidence on the mound, much to the approval of the Keene dugout as he was walking back after the inning.
“[Those outs] were definitely very important,” Whitney said. “Getting those three outs really calmed me. Keeps my nerves down and I’m able to do my thing.”
Then — as if he was building off Whitney’s 1-2-3 inning — junior Joel Beard took Allen deep in the bottom half of the inning for his first varsity hit to give Keene an early two-run lead and the momentum.
“It felt pretty sweet,” Beard said. “Especially to get on the board early. … We were all feeling it. Zak kept us going. He looked amazing out there. He was on fire tonight. … The energy was huge today.”
“The guys were all jacked up, ready to go,” Boden said. “You saw that right off our first batter. Our fourth batter hitting the home run — Joel — that was awesome. Energy picked up right from there and carried us right to the end. … That was a huge moment for Joel.”
From there, Whitney continued to work, only seeing trouble in the third and fifth innings, but got out of both jams without giving up any runs. A few nice defensive plays from Cal Tiani at third base helped keep Whitney out of trouble.
“As soon as I got that 1-2-3 inning [in the first], we come back in the dugout — homerun — and momentum,” Whitney said. “The rest is history pretty much. It’s great to know my team is behind me at all times.”
Keene’s lead lasted until the top of the seventh — Winnacunnet didn’t even record its first hit until the sixth inning — before things got out of control. The Warriors sent nine to the plate in that inning and recorded six hits, including four doubles.
“We had our guys lined up for the end and we got to that point where we were ahead and we went for it,” Boden said. “Unfortunately it wasn’t quite what we wanted, but I’m still happy with the guys. We competed with one of the best teams in the state. … We showed that we can hang with anybody and against one of the best pitchers in the state. Only a matter of time before things come together.”
Keene (0-2) visits Manchester Central-West Friday, and then visits Timberlane on Monday. Both games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.