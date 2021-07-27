Behind Zach Bushling‘s 4-for-4 day and four RBIs, the Keene SwampBats took down the North Shore Navigators, 8-3, Monday at Alumni Field.
Oh, and Bushling hit for the cycle in the win.
Keene wasted no time getting on the board. Bushling walked and scored in the bottom of the first off a balk to make it 1-0 Keene. His day was far from over.
Keene starting pitcher Gage Bradley pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five, to keep it 1-0 into the bottom of the third. Bushling came up to the plate and singled then scored again off an RBI double from Mike Nyisztor to make it 2-0 SwampBats.
North Shore chased Bradley out of the game in the top of the fourth and got its first run to make it 3-1. The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when Bushling continued his success at the plate with a solo home run to put Keene on top 4-1. At this point he was 2-for-2 with a walk, single, home run, and three runs scored.
That score stayed in place until the bottom of the sixth inning. Drake Westcott started off the frame with a single and Ethan Groff came in to pinch run. Two batters later, Jared Payne reached base on a walk. Two batters after Payne, Bushling came up to the plate and hit a two-RBI double. Those were his second and third RBI of the game, and made him just a triple shy of the cycle. He’d score as well to make it 6-1 after six innings.
The SwampBat pitching staff kept North Shore off balance all game. After Bradley left, Bryce Hellgeth pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five batters. However, the Navigators did get one run back in the top of the seventh off a home run to make it 6-2.
The SwampBats tacked on one more run after Groff doubled and scored in the bottom of the seventh.
Then, Bushling came to the plate with two outs and hit a ball off the right field wall and legged out a triple to complete the cycle. That made it an 8-2 lead.
Kaleb Corbett came in and slammed the door in the ninth inning with three strikeouts to punctuate an 8-3 SwampBats win.
Keene (23-14) gets a day off Tuesday before heading on the road to play North Adams (19-14-2) Wednesday.