PETERBOROUGH — When the Nashua-area Basketball Development School (BDS) brought its youth clinic to ConVal High this week, it was more than just another kids’ sports camp. “We’re hoping to bring basketball to the forefront in the ConVal community,” says BDS co-founder and co-director, and former Cougar head coach, Leo Gershgorin.
For several seasons at the end of the last decade, Gershgorin helped rebuild a once-powerful ConVal basketball program that had fallen on difficult times, coaching the Cougars to the Division II semifinals in 2019 and to a state co-championship in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. His coaching staff included current ConVal head coach Jason Starr. Even though Gershgorin is now leading a similar hoop revival at Alvirne High School in Hudson, his love for the ConVal program and community runs strong.
“We’re coming to help build a strong foundation for years to come.,” he said of BDS’s involvement at ConVal. “Most importantly, we want to provide leadership and coaching opportunities for former players who want to give back and are passionate about basketball.”
Two of those former players, Owen Michaels, a 2022 ConVal grad, and James Cook, a 2021 grad, assisted former ConVal assistant and current BDS coach Christian Patnaude in leading this week’s camp.
“It’s been a great experience for me, and I think for all the kids,” said Michaels. “A lot of them are friends already and have been playing together, and they’re eager to learn. Hopefully, next time we do this, even more kids will pile into the gym.”
“To me, improvement in teamwork was the big thing,” said Cook. “The first day, there wasn’t a lot of ball movement, and they were running to the basket with their heads down.”
Improvements were discernible on day two.
“We definitely saw better teamwork and some great passing,” Cook noted. “Their faces lit up. They’re the future of our program, and it’s been great working with them.”
Patnaude, who was the lead mentor at this week’s three-day camp attended by 16 third through ninth graders, taught at South Meadow School in Peterborough for five years before joining Gershgorin in helping to rebuild the Alvirne program.
“It has been so much fun being back at ConVal,” said Patnaude. “The future Cougars have been working hard during every drill, they’re eager to learn, and they’re having fun out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.