Cougar grads and aspiring basketball coaches Owen Michaels (left) and James Cook helped lead this week’s basketball camp, which was hosted

by former ConVal head coach Leo Gershgorin and Nashua Basketball Development.

 Courtesy

PETERBOROUGH — When the Nashua-area Basketball Development School (BDS) brought its youth clinic to ConVal High this week, it was more than just another kids’ sports camp. “We’re hoping to bring basketball to the forefront in the ConVal community,” says BDS co-founder and co-director, and former Cougar head coach, Leo Gershgorin.






