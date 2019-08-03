The Greater Keene Youth Baseball and Softball Association is holding registration for its fall leagues on Monday, Aug. 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Bambino Field snack shack at Wheelock Park, and Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bambino Field snack shack at Wheelock Park. You can also go online at www.gkybsa.com.
Based on participation, three age divisions are planned:
Minors (for 2020 ages 8-10)
Majors (for 2020 ages 10-12)
Babe Ruth (2020 ages 13-15)
The season begins the second weekend in September and runs through October. Games are held Saturday and Sunday, and there is some travel involved. Games will be held at Wheelock Park for Majors and Minors, and the Marlborough Field for Babe Ruth.
If you would like more information or are interested in coaching, please contact Fall League commissioner Jim Fennell at jim.fennell@myfairpoint.net.