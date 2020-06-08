It took longer than many would have wanted, but the boys of summer have returned to the diamonds across the state of New Hampshire.
Gov. Chris Sununu and the Division of Public Health Services approved in late May Phase I of the return, on a limited basis, of youth sports in an outdoor small-group setting. Kids of all ages, as well as their coaches and parents, were ecstatic to resume some sort of normalcy.
“We’re all feeling a sense of relief and genuine happiness to be back on the field practicing,” said Kevin Gray, the director of the Manchester-based New Hampshire Bobcats baseball program. “It’s been such a mental grind. You can only do so many Zoom calls. Kids are showing up early for practice and staying late for extra work. We’re so fortunate to be out there and definitely taking nothing for granted.”
Teams with the Junior Swamp Bats, a baseball and softball program based in Keene, also had their first practices of the season last weekend.
“There were a lot of smiling faces, people have been waiting for this,” said program president Jim Fennell. “The kids needed something; to be able to get out there, even for (90 minutes) was great.”
Programs had to review and follow proper guidelines set forth by the state before starting practices.
“The process to even get out on the field, answering questions, adhering to the governor’s guidelines and sanitizing is certainly different (than what we’re used to), but everyone is willing to do it,” Fennell said.
Greg Phillibotte, who has a son in the Bobcats program, had given up all hope of having any baseball this summer.
“Many passionate (travel) programs and towns and coaches are doing all they can to give the kids something to lift their spirits but in a safe way with guidelines from the state,” Phillibotte said. “There are many views on this pandemic. I have spent so many hours doing my own research. We spoke with our kids about safe measures. We trust the processes being implemented for safety by the programs they play in and the state.”
Phase 1 of the reopening of sports allows for small group workouts of 10 people or less with distancing guidelines; while Phase 2 would increase the group size to 50 and allow for scrimmages and games, starting as early as June 22.
Gray was hopeful Sununu would soon announce when Phase 2 could start, but he was glad to have the program running again, even on a limited basis.
“Routine and repetition is such a part of baseball,” Gray said. “Having all these unknowns and what-if scenarios has been tough on everyone. We’re just happy to be back on the field and embracing the beauty of kids being kids again.”
“Pure love for the game has definitely been front and center these first two days of practice,” said Scott Dubben, the baseball club director at Seacoast United, which has a facility in Concord. “To be out on the field with the boys and doing what we love to do is just really good for everybody’s mental state. In life, hope is the most important thing and being back on the baseball field gives everybody a little bit of hope that we’re going to be able to play again; hope can go a long way.”
The Junior Swamp Bats have about 130 kids, between the ages of 8 and 18, in their program. Fennell said all but two elected to return once practices started.
“We expected maybe slightly more [to opt out], so we were happy,” Fennell said. “I think it’s a reflection that people want to get out and do something.”
All players in the Bobcats program have returned, according to Gray.
“It was great to see the happiness on everyone’s faces to be back doing what they love with their teammates,” said Carol Shareiko after her son’s Bobcats practice at Lions Field in Goffstown. “Our son worked hard during his time at home to keep up with his practice and workouts, as I believe many others have, and it showed on the field. Coach Gray encouraged and challenged the team and also had weekly Zoom meetings to keep the team active.”
The Concord Cannons, which has 150 kids in its program, had its first outside practice on Sunday with the oldest age group. The younger age levels had their first practices take place throughout this week.
“It’s been really good so far getting everyone together again, and getting them going,” Cannons general manager Bryan Caruso said. “We definitely saw the excitement of players and parents.”
The Cannons, who have teams with kids between the ages of 10 and 18, had their safety guidelines in place, and Caruso was pleased to see the players follow suit.
The New Hampshire travel programs typically would have played out-of-state games; that probably won’t be the case this summer.
Fennell said there has been an “organized effort” from the New Hampshire teams that play in the Elite Baseball League (EBL) to welcome teams who traditionally don’t play in the league.
“We have 16 or so programs that will be playing,” Fennell said. “We are ready to play. If the state lifts the restrictions and goes into the next phase, I think we’re in position to play and are looking at a two-month season.”
The Bobcats play in the EBL and Gray is hopeful that games will start later this month or in early July.
“There’s at least a dozen teams in most divisions and some great competition, so we won’t be traveling out of state for league games,” Gray said.
For high school-aged players, the New England Independent Baseball League (NEIBL) has many New Hampshire teams committed to play once Phase 2 begins.
“It’s been a lot of work, and every group is still dealing with the hurdles of getting field space,” said league president Tom Walker, who serves as head baseball coach at Souhegan High School in Amherst. “There’s been a lot of work, but it’s been worth it. The sweat equity we are putting in, come hell or high water, we’re going to play baseball somewhere, sometime this summer, I guarantee that.”
Walker said the NEIBL will feature both a junior varsity and varsity division. Walker said the goal is for both divisions to play three or four games a week for five or six weeks for an overall 18-to-24 game schedule.
“There’s been a lot of excitement,” Walker said. “Hopefully, it all works itself out.”