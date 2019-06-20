A 62-year-old amateur who plays out the Monadnock Region during the summer has seized a share of the early lead in the N.H. Open.
Bob Kearney, playing in a mostly rain-free morning in Keene, fired a 4-under par 68 Thursday on Bretwood’s North Course to join Jay Card, 25, a pro from Shelter Island, N.Y., and Michael Kartrude, 29, a pro from West Palm Beach, Fla., as the leader among players who had completed their first round.
Those with afternoon tee times are still on the course and dealing with rainy conditions forecast to persist into Friday.
The tournament pitting professionals and amateurs is 54 holes over three days. On Friday, play moves to the Keene Country Club. The field will be trimmed to the top 40 players and ties after that round.
The third and final round will be played back at Bretwood, also on the North Course.
Five players were one shot back of the early co-leaders.
Card had a seven-birdie, three-bogey round. Kartrude bogeyed the first hole, but had five birdies otherwise.
Kearney began his round on the back nine Thursday and shot 2-under, with birdies at holes No. 12, 13 and 18, to go with one bogey.
He had a remarkable stretch on the front, initiated with a birdie four at the par five second hole. He then eagled his next par five, the fifth hole, followed by a birdie at the long and challenging par four sixth.
Only a bogey five at the ninth kept him from sole possession of the early lead.
Kearney, of Harrisville, was the toast of the city championships last summer, when he had an eight-birdie 66 in the first round on Bretwood’s South Course. He went on to win that two-day event by 10 shots.
Kearney is a decorated amateur player. He played collegiately at UConn and in 2015 was ranked the No. 1 senior amateur golfer in the country. He qualified to play in back-to-back U.S. Senior Amateurs, in 2015 and 2016, and reached match play in 2015, winning a first-round matchup.
He and his wife live in Houston, Texas, but spend summers in Harrisville, where they bought a house three years ago.
He has qualified again for the N.H. Amateur next month, at Portsmouth CC. He got in by shooting a 2-over 74 June 5 in a qualifying event at Stonebridge CC in Goffstown.