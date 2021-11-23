The Worcester State women’s basketball team outscored Keene State 26-7 over a span of less than 14 minutes in the fourth quarter and eventually overtime, erasing a 16-point second half deficit while posting a stunning 68-63 win over the Owls Tuesday night at Spaulding Gym.
The Owls got an impressive showing from freshman Aryanna Murray, who poured in a career-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting (5-for-7 from three).
Thanks in part to Murray, Keene State appeared to be well on its way to a win as it led for 37:49 out of the 40 regulation minutes and by as many as 16 with 7:31 left in the third, but made just five of their final 17 shots from the field and 7-of-20 free throws overall as they tumbled to a tough loss.
Worcester State came alive in the fourth quarter, outscoring Keene State 19-8 to tie the game for the very first time on Gigi LeMay’s jumper with 59 seconds left that made it 58-58.
Even still, Keene State had three chances to retake the lead in the final minute, but could not convert as they missed a layup with 33 seconds left and missed two free throws with three seconds left, and then turned the ball over in the final 1.9 seconds after they got the ball back following the misses.
Worcester State made the Owls pay in the extra session, as they put up the first four points after neither team scored for over three minutes.
Calli Korbey’s jumper with 1:45 left made it 60-58, her team’s first lead of the game, and after KSC misfired on a three, she sank two from the free throw line after being fouled.
Rylee Burgess answered with a bucket to keep the Owls within one possession at 62-60 with still 1:16 to go, but Nyah Thomas scored on the other side on the next trip and KSC then followed with a pair of turnovers, not scoring again until Brianna Metellus’ three at the buzzer set the final score.
Worcester State made six of 10 free throws in the overtime while Keene State missed four tries and shot 2-for-7 (29 percent) from the floor.
The final 15 minutes where a stark contrast to the opening 30, which belonged completely to the Owls, who built a 20-9 lead after one quarter and a 39-24 edge at halftime.
Hailey Derosia got the scoring started with a steal and layup, and then a pair of newcomers in Murray and Kenzie Durnford helped balloon the edge to 14-5 with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
The pair scored 10 in a row of their teams’ points, seven from Murray, and overall KSC got 14 of their 20 points in the first from first year players including baskets by Maya Rioux and Samantha Lee made it 18-7 at the 2:48 mark.
The Owl lead never fell below double-digits in either of the next two quarters as they remained — seemingly — well in command.
Layups by Burgess and Jenny Freedman, who finished with 10 points and 11 assists, within the first minute of the second made it 24-9, and a triple by Metellus with 4:29 to go in the first half had KSC up 32-18.
The Owls made two of their first three shots out of the locker room to go in front by a game-high 43-27 margin, but Keene State could not close it out.
Burgess finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Owls.
Worcester State was paced by LeMay’s 14 points (4-6 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and three steals. Sarah Blomgren had nine points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
Keene State is home again next Tuesday to take on Wesleyan University (Conn.) (3-2) at 6 p.m.