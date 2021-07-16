David Bryant, who has the third-highest batting average in the NECBL (.380 BA), has played his last game for the Keene SwampBats this season.
Due to unfortunate family circumstances, the SwampBats’ everyday middle infielder will forego the remainder of the season to spend time with his family in Tennessee.
Wednesday’s loss to the North Adams SteepleCats was Bryant’s last game.
So what does that mean for the SwampBats?
The short answer is, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Manager Shaun McKenna said he hasn’t put much thought into it yet, but feels confident that his players can step up and fill the big hole in the lineup and on the field.
In Thursday’s 17-8 loss to the Winnepesaukee Muskrats, Danny DiGeorgio moved from third base to shortstop and Ronny Medina — a sophomore out of Florida SouthWestern State College — moved to third base.
Medina went 1-for-1 with a two-run homerun in the fourth inning. Medina has a .357 batting average through five games.
“Ryan Medina is a really good player and he can play behind the plate and in the infield,” said manager Shaun McKenna Wednesday. “We’ll just go from there. Now you have to get a little creative.”
Zach Bushling will also take a big part of filling that hole in the lineup and in the infield. Normally a shortstop, Bushling has spent a lot of time at second and third base for the SwampBats this season.
“We’ll probably move [Bushling] to shortstop and go with that,” McKenna said. “He’s played shortstop [in college] all year, it just so happens we had a lot of guys here. It’s good when you have that.”
Bushling played second base Thursday, but it’s certainly not out of the question to see the lineup and defensive positions shift around as the SwampBats adjust to the loss of Bryant.