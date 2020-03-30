As each week begins, the uncertainty surrounding the spring sports season looms even larger.
The most recent statement by the NHIAA adds to the uncertainty.
“Due to the recent mandate by the Governor to extend online learning through May 4, the NHIAA will need to adjust the revised start date for spring athletics in order to conform with this new timeline,” the governing body said in a press release late last week. “Once again, we ask for your patience and understanding as we try our best to adapt to the changes this pandemic has brought to our daily lives. New dates will be released early next week.”
With all the uncertainty surrounding the spring seasons, it hasn’t stopped area athletes from finding ways to keep working.
Monadnock Regional High School football, hockey and baseball player Lincoln Blodgett typically works out at the high school’s weight room, but with the school closed, Blodgett has had to alter his routine.
“I was starting a 10-week strength and conditioning program I created off of another program from years prior,” Blodgett said. “This program was having me work out for five days a week, but sinse I don’t have a stable gym I cut the program down to three days a week.”
Workout routines haven’t been the only thing affected. Carly Ayotte, a Monadnock field hockey and softball player, has been focused on another responsibility outside of school.
“Since school has closed, I have worked every day at my mom’s local business in downtown Keene,” Ayotte said. “My days have been longer than school hours so it’s hard, but not impossible, to find time to work out.”
Without the school’s resources, Ayotte has had to find other ways to stay in good shape. Still, the senior has found a way to fit in workouts. Ayotte has set up a treadmill in her barn to get in cardio while the weather is cold and snow is on the ground. She’s also doing non-weight workouts including squats, pushups and crunches to stay fit.
“The adjustment has been difficult, as I planned to work out in the school’s weight room before softball practice this spring,” she said. “I have committed to Colby Sawyer College to play field hockey, so I am trying to train to prepare for the season. Without the weight room and a stricter schedule, it’s hard to stay on track and workout. However, it is not impossible.”
For Monadnock senior Tyler Hebert, his routine hasn’t been impacted quite as much as those in team sports. Still, the three-time all-state cross-country runner, who has competed at the New England Championships, has had to make adjustments of his own.
“As a distance runner, I am not severely impacted as others are,” Hebert said. “I can still run and do core exercises on my own. I’ve mostly been limited to running by myself which isn’t the best situation when you’re gearing up for 10-plus-mile-long run on the weekend.”
“The hardest part for me is overcoming the mental block this pandemic has put in front of me,” he said. “It’s proven to be difficult to stay motivated all the time. Especially with the likelihood of the spring sports season being canceled. I still have hope that our season will be played out and I will continue to work towards becoming the best athlete I can be, no matter how this plays out.”
Isabelle Fluette, a Keene girls soccer player who also competes in both indoor and outdoor track, faces a similar adjustment.
“The biggest challenge has been training mostly on my own,” Fluette said. “It’s mentally exhausting to encourage myself to run by myself, and with the uncertainty of if spring sports are even happening or not, it’s especially hard to continue as if I were in season and competing.”
Aubrey Mitchell, another three-sport athlete at Keene who plays field hockey, basketball and lacrosse, hasn’t had to change her workout routine but she’s still been challenged being away from school.
“My workout routine has not changed, I continue to religiously work out out every day and work hard to improve my skills,” Mitchell said. “I did have to adjust many of my workouts to the resources I have at my home. I don’t have access to lifting equipment; thus, I have been doing a lot of body-weight exercises and much more running.”
But the spring season is still very much up in the air, especially with the current stay-at-home order.
Keene boys lacrosse captain Sam Eaton sums up a common lament: “The biggest challenge about all of this has been the disappointment that I will possibly miss my senior season on the lacrosse team. It was going to be a fun year for the whole team.”