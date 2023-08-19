PETERBOROUGH — For the third time in as many years, the ConVal boys’ soccer team takes the field this fall under a new head coach. While continuity is a big plus for any program, first-year skipper Nel Lima’s arrival is perfectly timed, as the Cougars are ready for a reset after graduating 11 seniors from last year’s Division II quarterfinal team.






