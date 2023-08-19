ConVal head coach Nel Lima is the third head coach of the Cougars boys soccer team in three seasons. The Cougars graduated 11 seniors from last year’s 14-4 season and run to the Division II semifinals.
Ben Conant / For The Sentinel
ConVal junior forward Ryan Close heads the ball forward as Conant’s Bronson Cutter defends during a scrimmage on Thursday in Peterborough.
PETERBOROUGH — For the third time in as many years, the ConVal boys’ soccer team takes the field this fall under a new head coach. While continuity is a big plus for any program, first-year skipper Nel Lima’s arrival is perfectly timed, as the Cougars are ready for a reset after graduating 11 seniors from last year’s Division II quarterfinal team.
“Coming in, if I had a bunch of seniors, it might be a ‘Who’s this new guy?’ type of thing,” Lima said. “It would maybe put them on the defensive a little bit. But I think with this younger group, they’re much more eager and they’ll know what to anticipate next year. I’m not going anywhere.”
Lima has high school, club and men’s league coaching on his resume, along with his playing credentials as a New England College defender, making him a good fit for the Cougars, as ConVal’s strongest suit this season is likely to be their defense. The Cougars return two seniors — Aidan McClusky and Jack Harris — alongside imposing sophomore Braden Boice. The Cougars’ most experienced players man that back line in front of junior goalie Owen Halliday, and they should set the tone for the rest of the young team.
“The best way is just to lead by example,” McClusky said after Thursday’s scrimmage with Conant High School. “If you see them doing something that they shouldn’t be doing, just let them know and then keep doing what you’re doing so they can see how to do it.”
The Cougar midfield looks strong as well; senior Sean Cattigan returns, along with dynamic junior Garret Rousseau playing behind tireless sophomore Max Cail, making for a good ground-and-air game.
“[Cail] is the heart right now,” Lima said. “He’s just a workhorse — doesn’t stop, up and down the field. Garret is so dangerous. He works his butt off ... [He] has a little more freedom to roam up front knowing that he has support with Max in the back.”
Junior Ollie Dumas should have an expanded role in the midfield this fall; fellow junior Ryan Close can slide between midfield and forward, where he provides a seasoned scoring threat to complement ConVal’s up-and-coming offensive players — speedy soph Esben Anderson and freshmen Harlan Bielagus and River Allen. While they may come into the season with little varsity experience, the flashes of talent already displayed have Lima and the team optimistic.
“With the speed that we have, I don’t think we’re going to be in stretches where we can’t score,” Lima said after Thursday’s scrimmage. “We had a lot of opportunities tonight. Finishing might be the issue that might be we need to work on, but that can be worked on in practice...We’ve got the defense, we’ve got the experience, we’ve got the midfield. We will find a goal scorer. Someone will develop. We have the skills.”
The head coach and most of the starting lineup will look a bit different than last year’s 14-4 Final Four squad, which Lima expects will allow the Cougars to fly under the radar a bit in Division II. Regardless, ConVal is a big soccer school just three years removed from back-to-back championships, and the team in blue-and-gold expects to continue their winning ways this fall.
“I think we’ll keep winning,” McClusky said. “[Our team] is young, but it’s a good group of guys and I think we’ll still do all right.”
ConVal opens its season Friday at 7 p.m. at Hollis-Brookline.
