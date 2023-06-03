At last the time is here — the order has turned over and the SwampBats officially are on deck.
College ballplayers from all over the country will arrive in Keene over the weekend and in just a few short days, will take the field on Arch Street to the hum of Elm City’s finest summertime tradition.
By this time next weekend, our small corner of New England will be filled with Big League dreams.
Keene opens up the season against Upper Valley Wednesday at Alumni Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Who throws that pitch still is to be decided, says SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna, entering his third year in the dugout for the local nine.
In fact, a whole lot of the SwampBats’ roster is up in the air heading into opening week. About a quarter of the Bats roster still are playing college ball in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a common, and good problem to have for president Kevin Watterson and staff as it speaks for the level of talent expected to arrive in Keene in due time.
“You have to deal with every year,” said McKenna. “You wish these kids good luck. You want players that are playing to keep playing. So you gotta feel good for them in a way and then you gotta kind of scramble and see if we can make it work for a week or so without them.”
While McKenna might be operating with a short bench in the opening week, he is pleased that he will have a full stable of 12-14 arms ready to go right off the bat.
What the pitching staff looks like at the end of the summer often is a barometer for how much success a team can have down the stretch in summer collegiate baseball.
The pitchers are gonna have the upper hand right away,” said McKenna. “The page will be turned come July when the hitters start to really get locked in then you’re gonna start seeing some different scores.”
“When it comes down to the end of the summer, the more quality arms that you can have on your roster that are still here, gives you a better shot if you can make it to the playoffs.”
The Bats missed the playoffs last season, finishing in last place in the North Division at 17-27.
But the Bats will have a handful of players back from previous years, all with another year of college ball under their belts.
Garrett Rice, a junior from Missouri Southern State, hit .333 with 10 home runs for the Lions this spring. He hit .215 with seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Bats last summer.
Cole Stallings, a right-handed pitcher from Stetson University returns to Keene after spending 2021 with the SwampBats. Keene High grad Peter Haas, who was 2022 NE-10 Rookie of the Year but missed 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, also is back on the SwampBats roster.
The Big Ten will be well represented in Keene, with players from Indiana and Rutgers on the SwampBats roster. Hoosiers Infielder Devin Taylor was Big Ten Freshman of the year, and batted .328 with 16 home runs and 56 RBI.
The Scarlet Knights are sending a trio of arms to Keene — Sam Portnoy, Joe Mazza and Matt Rowe. Portnoy, a right-handed sophomore, was 3-0 in 20 appearances with a 3.69 ERA. Mazza had a 4.78 ERA in 24 relief appearances.
McKenna will sort out his lineup card once workouts begin at the start of next week.
“We know who’s gonna be here to start and then when everybody gets here, sometimes it’s a jigsaw puzzle,” he said. “I’m as competitive as they come, I want to win and I want to put the best product out there for this community and for our fans.”
“But you want the guys to go back to their school better than they left,” he added. “That’s the main goal, that and try to win games — that’s the other thing. We’ll try to build a cohesive unit in two months.”
