Bill Derry has been coaching cross country and track and field at Keene High with David Goldsmith for 25 years.
He still remembers the way Goldsmith — now in his 40th season at the helm of the boys cross country and outdoor track and field teams — took him under under his wing when he began as Goldsmith’s assistant in 1998.
“He showed me what sportsmanship was, he showed me what professionalism was, and he really showed me what coaching was,” said Derry.
Goldsmith, Derry says, also displayed an inspiring effort and care in coordinating track events.
“He runs a great meet,” Derry said. “He puts in an incredible amount of energy into planning meets.”
And there’s one meet that Goldsmith holds in particularly high esteem — the annual Doug Sargent Memorial Freshman-Sophomore Invitational.
Saturday will be the 29th running of the event that over the years has featured underclassmen from all over New Hampshire, as well as other schools along the Connecticut River Valley from Vermont and Massachusetts. The event has gone on every year since 1994 except for 2020 due to Covid-19.
Local athletes from Monadnock, Fall Mountain and ConVal are all expected to compete. Goldsmith expects 10 schools in total to be on Arch Street Saturday morning. The meet begins at 9 a.m.
Sargent, for whom the meet is named, was a 1987 Keene High graduate and a three-sport standout athlete in track, soccer and basketball. He still holds the school record in the javelin (189 feet), an event he only competed in for one season. He went on to set the indoor and outdoor high jump records at the University of New Hampshire — marks that stood for more than two decades in Durham. Sargent died in a car crash in Durham in April 1992, five months after he graduated.
“Two things needed to be served,” said Goldsmith. “One was a memorial for Doug because he was such a great representative of the sport, of Keene High School, and he was just a great kid.”
“Second, in order to sustain this sport here with the short seasons, I wanted to start a freshman-sophomore meet.”
The meet is only the second of its kind in the state. The Kiwanis Freshman-Sophomore meet in Salem has been running for more than 60 years. Goldsmith and the Blackbirds participated in the event in the 80s, but the size of the event made it a long day with daunting cross-state travel.
“That was probably the genesis of me saying [an underclassmen meet] is something that we needed to do,” said Goldsmith. “Because over here, there is nothing that resembles that.”
The meet gives underclassmen a chance to compete against athletes of a similar age, rather than punch above their weight like they often do at other meets.
“I remember as a freshman, you get to the varsity stage and you’re basically competing against adults,” said Ian Cardinale, a junior who competed in the Doug Sargent Memorial the past two years. “You’re just out of eighth grade, you’re a small kid and now you’re racing adults. It was really nice to race against my peers.”
“I learned not to worry so much about competitors that were older than me,” said Chris Stevens, another junior and now a standout sprinter for the Blackbirds. “It’s great to go up against the other freshmen that, as a freshmen, you’ll be racing for the next four years.”
Keene’s upperclassmen will volunteer during the meet on Saturday, and the program holds a team cookout after the event.
The meet has become as much a program staple as Derry and Goldsmith themselves.
Goldsmith ran track at Keene High under Jack Mayes, graduating in 1970. He began coaching the Keene Middle School team after college at the request of Mayes. He took the high school program over from Mayes in 1983. The track at Alumni Field was named the Goldsmith-Mayes Track after the Sargent Memorial meet last year.
Under Goldsmith, the boys cross country team has won four state titles and the outdoor track team was runner up in 1987.
“It’s kind of like running for Yoda,” said Cardinale of Goldsmith. “He just has all this knowledge. He tells you what you should do. You listen and try to perform the way he tells you to and it just seems to always work.”
Derry took over as the head coach for girls cross country and track and field in 2004.
“I tell the parents and kids every year when we start the season, I’m working my dream job — teaching and coaching — I love it,” said Derry. “I’m so lucky to be able to say that. I hope that my passion is something that the kids can catch. We have a lot of fun. We work hard. Those are two of my main goals every season.”
Together, the coaches make a terrific planning tandem. Goldsmith organizes the teams for freshman-sophomore meet and runs the timing table on race day while Derry organizes the officials and oversees the field events.
“It’s been a tremendous partnership,” said Goldsmith of his time with Derry.
Goldsmith also credits his wife, Emily, who has kept times at meets since the 80s when it was done on pen and paper, for his longevity with the program.
“It wouldn’t have lasted as long as it has without her support,” Goldsmith said.
Saturday’s race will feature a few young standouts in the Keene program. Freshman Sully Sturtz runs a 4:36.30 in the mile. Goldsmith — who has coached multiple all-state distance runners — says he is the most impressive freshman distance runner he has had in 40 years.
Freshman Wayne Crowell is expected to compete well in the hurdle events while Alex Dixon is a standout in the high jump and long jump.
Derry noted freshman Lucy Houston is a sprinter to keep an eye on in the girls competition. She will be competing in the 100, 200, 400 and the 4 x 400 relay.
Keene will have more than 40 underclassmen athletes competing Saturday.
“It is the thing that will sustain these young kids to say ‘I am a track athlete,’ “ said Goldsmith. “And that was our goal, to have them define themselves and then believe that this is where they belong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.