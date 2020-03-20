When the NHIAA decided the right move was to cancel the remaining winter tournament games, Keene State boys basketball guard Liam Johnston reacted to the news on Twitter saying, “I can’t believe it’s already over.”
That feeling of disbelief has been universal throughout the country whether directly tied to sports or other events that have felt that similar impact extending to a personal level.
So now, with the masses of employers shifting its employees to work remotely, it’s no different in the classroom, learning goes on.
“I’ve been coaching for 35 years and this is the first time I’ve ever seen something like this,” Keene State baseball coach Ken Howe said. “It’s a situation not only us at Keene State are dealing with but realistically all over the world. We’re just trying to see what the next steps are.”
That’s partially why sports and events have taken a backseat, yet schooling goes on, albeit remotely.
But if sports wanted to trek on, they would. We’ve seen it before in society, whether it be following the attacks on September 11, during wars, etc. It happens. This is different though, and while learning is most important, the two are intertwined and always have been.
“A lot of the reasons kids go to school is not because they love school per say but because they get a chance to play sports, see their friends, on top of getting the academics. I get it,” Keene High baseball coach and guidance counselor Dan Moylan said. “That’s a driving factor behind them going to school. That’s the highlight of their experience.”
Spring coaches in the area, both at the high school and collegiate level are yielding their authoritative roles no matter how it impacts play, if seasons were to resume or start.
“Whatever our guys are doing, they’re doing on their own,” Howe said. “Whether it be in homes or something like that. It’s unprecedented what we’re all going through in the world of sports, at all levels even pro sports.”
While obtaining an education is the priority and continues to be, sports have always been a distraction to take people’s minds off the more life-altering scenarios going on in the world.
So, if the spring sports at the high school level are able to return in for the 2020 season, it will unquestionably help return life to normality.
For now, school is present but it’s undoubtedly different without sports among the other extracurricular activities accompanying it.
Unlike past years, the coronavirus is new, it’s a change and one that hasn’t produced a timetable. That return to normalcy in the near future has hope, but how much?
“With other things there seems like there was always an end in sight or at least a plan in sight,” Moylan said. “But the end of this is really murky in terms of what we’re going to do. It seems to be a different situation every day.”