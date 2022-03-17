Another successful girls high school basketball season is in the books.
Highlighted by Monadnock’s Division III state championship — over two-time defending champions Conant, at that — the Monadnock Region once again had a lot to cheer for in girls basketball this winter. Particularly in D-III, where three of the final four teams came out of the region (Monadnock, Conant and Fall Mountain).
Let’s take a look at how each local team fared this season:
Keene
Final record: 3-15
Highlighted athletes: Elyza Mitchell (14.4 ppg), Marin Shaffer (8.6 ppg), Cadence Gilbert (6.6 ppg)
Season end: 43-39 loss to Windham in regular season finale
Final thoughts: A highlight of the season for the Blackbirds was certainly senior Elyza Mitchell, who quietly averaged 14.4 points per game, good for third highest in Division I. The senior had five games with 20 or more points, and three more where she hit 18 points. Her season high was 26 points in a 56-54 loss to Londonderry on Jan. 14. The game prior, she had 25 points against Pinkerton Academy. Mitchell also contributed on the boards as one of the team’s top rebounders. Juniors Marin Shaffer and Cadence Gilbert have another year to play as Keene continues to build upwards with a young core.
Monadnock
Final record: 17-4, Division III state champions
Highlighted athletes: Grace Furze (10.1 ppg), Bailee Soucia (9.1 ppg), Bree Lawrence (8.3 ppg)
Season end: 50-31 win over Conant in Division III state championship
Final thoughts: Just about every rostered player could be listed under “highlighted athletes,” but it all started with the senior duo of Grace Furze and Grace LeClair. Coming into the year, the two veterans knew what goes into winning a state championship (they won their first title together as freshmen back in 2019). First-year head coach Bobby Fortes — plus the talented crop of underclassmen — completed the puzzle to put the Huskies back on top again. Fortes — who earned D-III Coach of the Year — had a vision for the team coming into the season and everyone bought in 100 percent. His goal was to have the best defensive team in the division and, in the state championship game, his defense held the division’s best offense to just nine points in the first half. LeClair was a big part of that defensive effort, really embracing that role all year long, as well as freshman Bailee Soucia and junior Bree Lawrence stepping up defensively. Soucia and Lawrence were also everyday offensive contributors throughout the year, with freshman Cainen Avery and junior Mea Carroll-Clough as offensive X-factors. And you can’t forget about freshman Shaylee Branon — who had her best game of the year in the state championship — and junior Regan Kidney, who contributed efficient minutes off the bench. All in all, the Huskies are one of the better stories in girls basketball across the state — building up all year and peaking at the perfect moment. And with all the young talent coming back, Monadnock should be on people’s radars for years to come.
ConVal
Final record: 9-10
Highlighted athletes: Morgan Bemont (12.4 ppg), Maddy Faber (9.1 ppg), Allie Burgess (7.5 ppg)
Season end: 53-31 loss to Hollis-Brookline in Division II preliminary round
Final thoughts: A team that caught fire at the end of the regular season (five straight wins to end the year) was right at .500 coming into the playoffs, where they ran into Hollis-Brookline in the first round. Morgan Bemont led the way all year while Maddy Faber hit another level in the final games of the regular season, averaging 11.6 points per game in the final five games of the year — all wins for the Cougars — including a 21-point, 12-rebound explosion against Souhegan in the penultimate game of the regular season. After starting 2-5, ConVal finished the regular season at 9-9.
Conant
Final record: 18-1
Highlighted athletes: Emma Tenters (16.6 ppg), Brynn Rautiola (15.3 ppg), Teagan Kirby (9.7 ppg)
Season end: 50-31 loss to Monadnock in Division III state championship
Final thoughts: For some on the roster, Conant’s loss in the state championship game was their first loss in an Oriole uniform. The program that hadn’t lost since February 2019 rattled off 58 wins in a row before meeting their match in Monadnock in the D-III championship game this year. This Conant senior class had four final four appearances, three state title game appearances and two state titles (back-to-back undefeated championship seasons in 2020 and 2021) during their time at Conant. With loaded basketball resumes, the seniors leave behind a legacy of success, and leave the program in the hands of juniors Emma Tenters (D-III Player of the Year) and Brynn Rautiola (arguably the best pure shooter in the division). This year’s team started with those two junior superstars, with seniors Teagan Kirby, Mylie Aho and Regan Despres contributing on both ends of the court to round out one of the most talented teams in the state. Part of Conant’s strength is in their depth, and despite losing five seniors, the Orioles are certainly in a position to “reload” rather than “rebuild” next year. As Rautiola said after the championship game: “We’ll be back next year.”
Fall Mountain
Final record: 14-2
Highlighted athletes: Avery Stewart (15.3 ppg), Nora Dunnigan (12.2 ppg), Makenna Grillone (9.5 ppg)
Season end: 49-34 loss to Monadnock in Division III semifinals
Final thoughts: Another local girls basketball program that’s been rooted in success, the Fall Mountain girls once again saw themselves in the final four — the fourth time over the last four years — and were playing for their fourth consecutive championship game appearance. Enter Monadnock. The Wildcats beat the Huskies in their only meeting during the regular season (the second scheduled game was canceled due to COVID), but Monadnock got the best of Fall Mountain in the semifinal round, ending the storied high school career of another strong Fall Mountain senior class. Led by Avery Stewart and Makenna Grillone, with the addition of Nora Dunnigan (who returned after taking a year off), this senior class saw the final four in all four years, including three title game appearances. In 2019 (freshman year for these seniors), Fall Mountain lost to Monadnock in the championship game. In 2020 and 2021, they ran into the buzzsaw of Conant in the championship game. In 2022, Monadnock once again knocked Fall Mountain out of the tournament, this time in the semifinal round. Many tears flowed after this year’s semifinal round loss to the Huskies, but there’s certainly room for optimism in Langdon, as the Wildcats continue to reload with underclassmen including Clara Stewart (Avery’s sister), Madyson Wilke and Mariella Tsitsonis who now have gotten a taste of playoff basketball.
Hinsdale
Final record: 9-10
Highlighted athletes: Megan Roberts (14.8 ppg), Addy Nardolillo (10.2 ppg), Brooke Pagach (7.6 ppg)
Season end: 40-32 loss to Newmarket in Division IV preliminary round
Final thoughts: The reigning Division IV champions had big shoes to fill coming into this season losing its core from last season, minus Megan Roberts. With three sophomores in the starting lineup this year, it took the first few games for the Pacers to find a rhythm. They started 2-7, but then won six of seven games in late January into early February to put themselves back in the playoff race. Hinsdale earned the No. 11 seed in the tournament before losing to No. 6 Newmarket in the first round.