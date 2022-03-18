The ConVal boys basketball team came oh so close to a Division II championship this past year to highlight the region’s boys basketball season. Monadnock put together its best regular season in quite some time and made a run to the Division III quarterfinals while Conant and Hinsdale both turned their seasons around late to sneak into the playoffs.
Let’s recap how the region’s boys basketball teams did this year:
Keene
Final record: 3-15
Highlighted athletes: Fitch Hennessey (9.8 ppg), Nicholas Maiella (9.1 ppg), Lucas Malay (7.4 ppg)
Season end: 90-81 loss to Windham in regular season finale
Final thoughts: The Blackbirds essentially started from scratch this year, with a brand new coach in Matt Azzaro and only one player with significant previous varsity experience (Nick Maiella). That adjustment period showed for much of the year, although Keene’s potential poked through during a few games — particularly in the middle part of the schedule — and Keene certainly could’ve picked up a few more wins had the ball bounced their way in some of their closer games. Keene will have an opportunity to grow on that potential with just about everyone coming back next year with more experience. Freshman Fitch Hennessey impressed all year long while junior Lucas Malay hit another gear mid-season. Both of them will be back next year along with much of the other young talent.
Monadnock
Final record: 14-5
Highlighted athletes: Kevin Putnam (14.8 ppg), Carson Shanks (13.1 ppg), Connor Branon (12.5 ppg)
Season end: 71-40 loss to Kearsarge in Division III quarterfinals
Final thoughts: This Monadnock team was built off its depth and a fluid starting five, which is what coach Jim Hill was shooting for at the start of the year. The Huskies had three guys who regularly saw the starting lineup (Kevin Putnam, Carson Shanks, Connor Branon), then had some options to fill in those other two spots (Nate Johnson, Anthony Poanessa, Ben Dean, Gabe Hill, etc.). Whoever didn’t see the starting five still played significant roles off the bench. Having so many options to call on at any given time allowed Coach Hill to rotate his guys and keep fresh legs on the court. That game plan led the Huskies to a 13-4 regular season record and run to the quarterfinal round of the D-III tournament. There, Monadnock ran into a hot-shooting Kearsarge team that ended the Huskies’ season. Monadnock loses a lot of talent to graduation, but has some young names coming up that can continue to push this program forward.
ConVal
Final record: 19-4
Highlighted athletes: Joe Gutwein (13.2 ppg), Austin Knight (12.4 ppg), Christian Buffum (11.4 ppg)
Season end: 53-51 overtime loss to Souhegan in Division II championship
Final thoughts: ConVal came about as close to winning a state championship as you can get without actually winning. Austin Knight had a chance for a buzzer beater at the end of regulation to win the state title, but his shot rimmed out and the game went to overtime, where Souhegan took it in the end. The Cougars proved themselves as one of the best shooting teams in the division and picked up a handful of marquee wins during the season — beating Pelham and Lebanon late in the year. Then ConVal beat the Pythons again in the semifinal round of the tournament in a big upset before giving Souhegan all they could handle in the championship game. The Cougars lose a ton of talent — including four starters and their sixth man — but bring back Joe Gutwein and other underclassmen who have the potential to fill those shoes.
Conant
Final record: 10-9
Highlighted athletes: Garrett Somero (12.1 ppg), Manny Hodgson (6.8 ppg), Jacson Cross (6.5 ppg)
Season end: 41-36 loss to White Mountains in Division III prelims
Final thoughts: A Conant team that improved tremendously throughout the season almost pulled off the first-round upset over White Mountains in the D-III playoffs but fell just short. The Orioles started the season 1-5 before going 9-3 to end the year, including an upset win over Monadnock late in the season. Conant bought into its defense-first mindset — led by senior Malique Motuzas — and that was part of the late-season run that the Orioles put together. Despite the uncharacteristic first-round exit, the potential this young team showed at the end of the season is cause for optimism. Conant will lose a few significant seniors, but as long as coach Eric Saucier is on the bench, it’s hard to count Conant out.
Fall Mountain
Final record: 4-12
Highlighted athletes: Brady Elliott (12.3 ppg), Foster Willet (6.4 pgg), Carmine Sweeney (5.5 ppg)
Season end: 92-38 loss to Mascoma Valley in the regular season finale
Final thoughts: The season was highlighted by a 41-39 win over Mascenic on Senior Night, when senior Brady Elliott hit the game-winner after Foster Willett hit two free throws to tie the game late. The Wildcats lose Elliott (their leading scorer) but will bring up some talent from a JV team that saw success throughout the year.
Hinsdale
Final record: 7-11
Highlighted athletes: Brayden Eastman (16.8 ppg), Aiden Davis (10 ppg), Michael Lugo (7.1 ppg)
Season end: 83-45 loss to Woodsville in Division IV preliminary round
Final thoughts: The Pacers started the season 1-4 and battled back into a playoff spot behind efforts from Brayden Eastman and Aiden Davis all season long. Hinsdale snuck into the final postseason spot and gave top-seeded Woodsville a fight in the first half — thanks in part to Mike Lugo’s efficient day — but ultimately the Engineers ended Hinsdale’s first playoff run in six years.