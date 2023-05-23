The Conant girls tennis team travels to White Mountains Wednesday to open the NHIAA Division III tournament with their undefeated No. 1 player and doubles team leading the way for the Orioles.
No. 10 Conant (7-7) and No. 7 White Mountains (9-5) finished with the exact same seeds as last season, when the Spartans eliminated the Orioles 8-1 in the opening round. Of course, last year the Orioles didn’t have Margaret Winiecki, the sophomore sensation who debuted as an undefeated 8th-grader, took a year off and rejoined the team this spring to go 14-0 in singles play, a boon for head coach Gloria Morison.
“Her footwork is amazing,” Morison said. “Her serve is amazing. She can just put a racket out, get the ball back, volley, forehand, backhand — it’s the whole package. I don’t even know how to teach some of the things she does.”
Winiecki grew up playing tennis from the moment she could lift a racket, as her entire family, from grandparents to siblings, are avid players. When she’s not training at MAC Tennis Academy in Manchester-By-The-Sea, Mass., Winiecki is coached by her mother Elizabeth, and her two brothers are both collegiate tennis players, with Sigmund just finishing up his first year at Vassar and Henry headed to Holy Cross in the fall.
Winiecki’s experience has rubbed off on her doubles partner, senior captain Kelly Williams. Williams is just a second-year player, still new to tennis, but she served as the de facto No. 1 player for most of last season and ended this season on a five-match singles winning streak after putting in some time learning from her new teammate.
“The one thing that’s helped me is that you have to throw your hand out and you have to act like you’re going to catch the ball before you hit it,” Williams said. “I started doing that and I’ve won every game since I started putting my hand out. Just one little thing, that’s all it takes.”
The duo is 11-0 as a doubles team, with Williams, Conant’s soccer goalie, strafing side-to-side at the net looking for a play and Winiecki patrolling the back line to smash anything that gets through. The two communicate well, focusing on staying within themselves, not trying to do too much, and staying connected to each other; add that to Winiecki’s killer service game (“she’s got a no-return policy,” Williams joked) and it’s a recipe for success.
The rest of the Orioles’ roster is relatively inexperienced and exhibits varying levels of competitiveness, but has improved over the second half of the season despite the departure of No. 3 player Jess Yap, who is traveling overseas. In her absence, Lilly Rennie, Nobley Walker, Grace Lewis and Riley Goddard have stepped up, coach Morison said.
“They’ve all figured out the court positioning, where they are on the court,” Morison said. “They’re playing better — something just clicked.”
Conant last made it as far as the semifinals in 2019 and were in the finals in 2018. The Orioles need a better showing Wednesday than last year’s loss at White Mountains if they hope to advance. For Williams, Conant’s key to postseason victory is a positive attitude.
“For our team, it depends on the day and the mindset, but I think we definitely have a chance to at least get a couple rounds into the playoffs,” Williams said. “We have to focus on the mindset going in. Obviously, tennis is very individual, but we’re all very together mindset-wise, so the days we’re all in sync and happy with each other, we do great in our matches.”
Regardless of the Orioles’ success in the team tournament, Winiecki and Williams will take their undefeated streaks into the individual tournament. Winiecki should be a contender in the singles bracket, playing against the best players in the state, regardless of division. Thanks to her year-round training, she has experience against some of the state’s finest, such as Sophia Correnti of Derryfield, Taylor Wilson of Dover and Ukrainian star Polina Makarenko of Winnacunnet, who should bring the best out of Conant’s top player.
“I’m a very competitive person at heart, so going in with the idea that there is good competition, I will play better,” Winiecki said. “I think I’ll do well.”
Winiecki and Williams will also team up for the doubles portion of the individual tournament against the top duos from Division I, II, and III.
“I think we have a good shot at it,” Winiecki said. “It depends on confidence a lot, so if we go into it pretty confident, I think we’ll play better than if we go into it nervous.”
If confidence is currency, the Orioles are flush with it.
“I think D-I doesn’t know what’s about to hit them in the face,” Williams said. “I think being D-III doesn’t matter. We’re going to kill it. I’m skipping senior trip to play in it. I’m ready to be a state champion with [Winiecki].”
The individual tournament begins Saturday, June 3 at Dover High School.
