SUNAPEE — Fall Mountain beat host Sunapee 3-1 Saturday afternoon in a hard-fought match.
After dropping the first set, the Wildcats fought back behind junior middle hitter Chloe Bardis, who had 25 service points, including four aces. Strong net play by Maddy Manning (eight kills) and Mary Ronning (six kills, four blocks) helped bring the team back from deficits in the third and fourth sets. Libero Ashley Putnam had nine points, two kills and four digs, while Rachel Watson added six points, three aces, and 10 assists.
“I was really proud of the girls tonight,” said Fall Mountain coach Michelle Swift. “They just played extraordinarily well considering it was their first time playing indoors on a court since last season. ... It was really great to be playing volleyball again.”
Fall Mountain is 1-0 while Sunapee drops to 0-1. The Wildcats play today at Hanover.