Zak Whitney was unhittable Sunday night.
Literally.
Whitney threw a six-inning no-hitter for the Greater Keene 15U All Stars during the third day of the Babe Ruth New England regional, propelling Keene to a 3-0 win over Sanford (ME) at Alumni Field in Keene.
He had six strikeouts.
“I went out there with confidence,” Whitney said. “I knew I could attack those kids. The no-hitter is great. Clinches the first seed. It’s so great. Feels so good.”
Whitney relied heavily on his fastball (in fact, he said he did not throw a single off-speed pitch) and only allowed five baserunners, only one of which reached second base.
“He ran a few 2-0 counts, but for the most part he was throwing first-pitch strikes,” said manager Dave Miller. “He got ahead of guys, and even when he got behind guys, he made them pay. … He had it going on.”
Whitney stayed under the 75-pitch threshold, so he — along with all the other pitchers on the roster — will be available for bracket play.
He also had four putouts on defense, including a 1-6-3 double play in the third inning to end the frame and erase a walk he had given out earlier in the inning.
Of the 13 balls that Sanford put in play, only one reached the outfield. That one went to Jake Hilliard in centerfield, who covered a good amount of grass to make the play.
Fitch Hennessy made an impressive play at shortstop in the fifth inning, where he bobbled a ground ball, then recovered in time to throw the runner out at first base. Outside of the one defensive blunder — an error in the sixth inning (which did no damage) — Keene played a solid game defensively.
Sanford walked 11 Keene batters (two intentionally), hit a batter, and made three errors in the field, and Keene took full advantage of the mistakes. Keene scored its 10 runs on seven hits, including two runs in the third inning without a hit.
“It’s not like we hit a bunch of missiles out there, but we put the ball in play, worked the counts, got on base and took advantage when they made the mistakes,” Coach Miller said. “That’s what you have to do in a tournament like this.”
Keene scored eight runs in the sixth inning on just four hits to put the game away. Taylor Miller (1-for-2, two RBIs) had the game-winner in the sixth inning after Sanford shortstop Tyler Brennan dropped Miller’s popup, which allowed Noah Parrelli to score from third base and end the game.
Whitney (1-for-3, RBI) was intentionally walked in the inning and later came around to score.
“It was the energy all game,” Whitney said. “The bats coming alive is so good as a pitcher. It’s so great knowing you have a team of nine or 10 guys behind you. You have kids coming off the bench that are hitting. We want to win. Mentality, mentality, mentality.”
Sean Callahan had two hits (2-for-4) and two RBIs, including an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Parrelli and Hilliard continued to be virtually automatic baserunners. Through the three games in pool play, Parrelli has reached base seven of his 12 plate appearances (.583 on base percentage) and Hilliard has reached base 11 of his 13 base appearances (.846 OBP), including all four of his plate appearances on Sunday. He walked three times and singled in the first inning.
With the win, Keene (3-0) clinched the No. 1 seed in Group A and earned a first-round bye in bracket play, putting the team in the semifinals. Bracket play begins Monday at the Keene State College baseball field, but Keene gets the day off with the first-round bye. Keene will face the winner of Sanford and Three Corners (Vt.), who play Monday afternoon in the first round of bracket play.
Keene will play Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in the semifinals.
“If feels great,” Whitney said. “We’re showing what Keene is about, and that’s what I love.”
“We’re just going it ride it,” Coach Miller said. “We have two more. We’re not done yet.”
Other scores from Sunday:
Game 3: Waterford (Conn.) 4, North Providence-Smithfield (RI) 0
Waterford (Conn.) clinched its spot in the bracket with a 4-0 win over North Providence-Smithfield (RI) Sunday afternoon on Day 3 of the Babe Ruth 15U New England regional at Alumni Field in Keene.
Waterford ends pool play with a 2-1 record and Rhode Island is eliminated, ending the tournament with an 0-3. Waterford can get no higher than the No. 2 seed, so it will play Monday at the Keene State College baseball field.
Waterford jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the first three innings, then tacked on an insurance run in the sixth innings.
Game 2: Lynn (Mass.) 13, Rochester (NH) 2 (5 innings)
Lynn (Mass.) clinched the top seed in Group B with a 13-2, five-inning win over Rochester (NH) Sunday afternoon on Day 3 of the Babe Ruth 15U New England regional at Alumni Field in Keene.
Lynn finishes pool play with an 3-0 record and will have a first-round bye heading into bracket play, which begins Monday. Lynn gets Monday off and will play in the semifinals on Tuesday at the Keene State College baseball field.
Rochester is eliminated with the loss, ending pool play with an 0-3 record.
Lynn scored a run in the first inning, then put up eight more runs in the second and five in the third to build up a solid lead. Rochester's two runs came in the top of the fifth inning.
Game 1: Three Corners (Vt.) 4, Pittsfield (Mass.) 3
Day 3 of the Babe Ruth 15U New England regional kicked off with a walk-off win for Three Corners (Vt.), 4-3, over Pittsfield (Mass.), Sunday morning at Alumni Field in Keene.
Three Corners ends pool play with a 2-1 record and clinched a spot in the playoff bracket, which begins Monday at the Keene State College baseball field. Pittsfield ends pool play at 1-2 and will also have a spot in the bracket.
Down 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Three Corners tied the game at three, then won it on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Rowan Leckerling scored the winning run for Three Corners. Leckerling hit a lead-off single, moved to second on a single from Wyatt Mason, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch.
Pittsfield's three runs all came in the fourth inning.
