“The Bob Whitcomb Memorial” may have a nice ring to it as a tribute to one of the most iconic figures in local auto racing lore, except for one detail.
Bob Whitcomb is alive and well.
Thus, when the family sat down to brainstorm ways Whitcomb — who turns 85 on July 3 — could be honored through a race series in his name, he nixed the “memorial” part.
“We were talking about when I pass what we could do,” Whitcomb said. “My two sons wanted to do something to honor me after I was gone. I figured, ‘Gee, if you’re going to do something like that, why don’t you do something while I’m alive so I can enjoy it?” Whitcomb said with a chuckle.
That’s how the Whitcomb 5 Series was born this winter, a five-race modified-car competition that will be anchored by Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. It’s a subset of the eight-race N.H. short Track Racing Association schedule, which encompasses five tracks in the state — Monadnock, Claremont Motorsports Park, Hudson Speedway and Lee Speedway. Monadnock is the anchor of the Whitcomb 5, hosting the opening race on Sunday, May 1, and the championship-decider on Saturday, Sept. 17. The other three tracks will host one race each during the summer season.
It was 32 years ago this weekend that Whitcomb became famous around the racing world as car owner of the team that won the Daytona 500. In 1990, driver Derrike Cope drove past Dale Earnhardt Sr. on the final lap to become one of the most improbable victors in Daytona’s long and storied history.
Whitcomb, already well-known in Keene as a successful businessman and for his philanthropy, was thrust into the national spotlight and celebrated locally. The team carried on for a few more years, with Cope winning another race in Dover, Del., and a Busch Grand National race at newly built N.H. International Speedway in Loudon, before financial difficulties forced Whitcomb to close it down.
With the Daytona 500 set for Sunday, Whitcomb says the memories come flooding back — merely reading a story recently about that week brought him to tears, he says. Today, he lives quietly in Keene with his wife, Ciona, but still has a hand in civic enterprises, including as a longtime volunteer and former Board of Directors member with the Keene SwampBats.
In sponsoring the Whitcomb 5 — the champion will earn $10,000 — Whitcomb is returning to his local racing roots.
When Monadnock Speedway first opened in 1973, Whitcomb soon jumped aboard by sponsoring the annual Modified Tour race at the quarter-mile, high-banked track. Winners of the Whitcomb 100 included high-profile drivers such as Geoff Bodine and Ron Bouchard, who went on to national prominence.
All five races in the new series will feature 125 laps and the opener will be called the Whitcomb Classic. Races will be run in two segments, the first one 75 laps and the second one 50, with a five-minute break for teams to make minimal adjustments. Time trial qualifying will set the fields, with the top-10 qualifiers entering a redraw to determine the first five rows.
Similar to the NASCAR Cup, the final race Sept. 17 will spotlight the winners of the four previous races, and the racer who finishes highest wins the championship. If someone wins more than one race, the final four field will be rounded out by points.
Jack Arute, a longtime national racing broadcaster whose family owns Stafford Springs Speedway, helped bring the series to fruition. He will be part of the festivities said Whitcomb’s son, Gregg Whitcomb, whose GW Promotional Group is also involved. Longtime track announcer Dave Sutherland, who was the voice of Monadnock Speedway for more than 40 years before stepping down a couple years ago, will be in the broadcast booth tower as well.
A super schedule
Monadnock's Spring Dash weekend opener also features the Tri-Track Modified 100 on Saturday, April 30. That series is not related to the NHSTRA modifieds, and the car setups, including engines, wouldn't allow drivers to run both races with the same modified.
Monadnock's weekly divisions will also be on the opening weekend card, plus some additional ones. They include street stocks, mini stocks, pure stocks and pro trucks on April 30. May 1 will feature the NHSTRA modifieds, late model sportsmen, young guns and the New England Dwarf Series.
The opening weekend leads into an weekly Saturday night schedule that may be one of Monadnock's most attractive ever. Highlights include the return of the national Whelen Modified Tour on June 18. The tour did not visit Monadnock last year, but was a late addition in 2020 as tracks mixed and matched due to the pandemic. The Whelen tour is part of SpeedWeeks in Daytona and Matt Hirschman was the first winner this season at New Smyrna Beach.
The newly formed New England Big Block Supermodified series will be in Winchester for a 75-lap race June 26. It’s similar to IMSA, which made its Monadnock Speedway debut a few years ago.
One of last year’s most popular events — the Gear Jammers Magazine Truck Show — will be back July 29 and 30. Last year football star Doug Flutie and his band made an appearance and Monadnock Speedway General Manager Michelle Cloutier said Flutie has indicated he will return. Proceeds go to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for children with autism.
The ACT Tour (American-Canadian) has also been revived after being in flux the last two years because teams couldn’t cross the border. It will roll into Winchester for the Monadnock 100 on Sunday, May 22.
“It’s a very diverse lineup and we’re really excited about it,” Cloutier said.
Track owner Norm Wrenn Jr., who bought Monadnock Speedway and three other N.H. short tracks in 2018, has made several improvements in recent years including installing of new grandstands in turns 3 and 4 last year. Plans this year include building a deck on the building entering turn 1 that extends over the beer garden. Continuing improvements to the pit areas and restrooms are also planned, Cloutier said.