CLAREMONT — The thunder and the fury of the Whitcomb 5 Modified series will roar into Claremont Motorsports Park this Friday, as the storied Thrasher Road oval hosts the Weaver Brothers Construction 125 atop a five-division card of racing.
Race number two in the 2022 Whitcomb 5 four-track, five-event series, Friday’s 125-lap main event will pit the top tour-type Modified drivers in northern New England head-to-head against each other in quest of the night’s big payday and the valuable points up for grabs in the five-race series.
Swanzey star Todd Patnode won the series opener back in May at Monadnock Speedway, where he was followed closely across the finish line by the potent quartet of Sammy Rameau, Brian Robie, Ben Byrne and Matt Kimball. He’ll be hard pressed to repeat that win Friday, as he seeks another victory at a track where he’s historically done well.
Kimball topped a NHSTRA 100-lapper in Claremont back in April, and both he and Robie have won seasonal CMP championships. Like Patnode, they’ll be gunning to out-charge a large field in Friday’s 125-lap main event.
The speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parks Weekly Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Six Shooters will also be in action Friday, with post time set for 7:30 p.m.