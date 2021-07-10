The 2021 MLB Draft kicks off Sunday and a few former Keene SwampBats are projected to be selected:
Griff McGarry, RHP, University of Virginia
The ace of the 2018 SwampBats, McGarry is projected to go as early as the third round by in some mock drafts.
After struggling early in his college career, and even earlier this season after a breakout 2020, McGarry put himself back on the radar of many MLB scouts after an impressive postseason, including pitching seven hitless innings against the eventual-national champions, Mississippi State, in the College World Series.
Will Wagner, 2B, Liberty University
Wagner was a member of the 2019 NECBL Championship Keene SwampBats team.
The junior hit .333 at Liberty this past season with seven homeruns and a team-leading 52 RBI.
He also stole six bases and carries a .989 fielding percentage at second base.
Justin Willis, RHP, UConn
Also on the 2019 Keene SwampBats team, Willis went 4-0 with a 2.60 ERA in 16 appearances out of the bullpen for UConn.
The junior pitched 17.1 innings last season for the Huskies and held opponents to a .138 average while striking out 20 batters.