WINCHESTER — The Wenzel brothers, Nathan and Tim, had much to celebrate Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway. Each won his feature event and, by earning his checkered flag lap, added to his respective points lead.
With only three events remaining in the 2023 racing season, Nathan Wenzel added to his NHSTRA Modified points lead by blasting to his third win of the summer. Brother Tim, meanwhile, scored his fourth 2023 NHSTRA Late Model victory, moving him closer to a repeat title in the fast full-fendered division.
Also Saturday, Young Gun Markus O’Neil scored his first career victory, Louie Maher made it four on the season in the Mini Stocks, and Carlos Grenier was victorious in a thrilling Pure Stock main event.
With the lightning-fast NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lites in town for their annual Iron Mike Memorial event, Randy Cabral stormed to victory in the Midgets, while PJ Stergios romped over a 20-car field of Lites.
Andy Major and Nathan Wenzel led the Mod Squad to the green to start their nightcap 40-lapper. Wenzel jumped all over the early lead and simply pulled away. Only a lap-26 caution kept the field remotely close to the Bay State star but, far behind him, the action was fast and furious.
Rookie rocker Scott Zilinski, who’d earlier set fast time in qualifying, and JT Cloutier, both just a motion away from his first career open-wheeler victory, put on a great battle for second, with Zilinski prevailing Saturday. Cole Littlewood, debuting a new ride, was fourth on the night, and previous winner Brian Chapin rebounded from a lap-two miscue to come home fifth.
In a warm-up for next week’s Teddy Bear Pools Triple Crown biggie, Tim Wenzel took the lead from Hillary Renaud on lap 14 of the NHSTRA Late Model feature and then held her at bay to take the checkers six lengths ahead for his fourth 2023 victory. Rookie star JD Stockwell, third on the night, had another strong outing.
Louis Maher made winning the Mini Stock feature look easy Saturday. Taking the lead from Chris Sontag on lap four, he then drove away to notch his fourth victory of the summer.
Kevin Clayton and Cameron Sontag put on a battle royale behind him, with Clayton prevailing to come home second. Two-time winner Bob Williams, second in the points parade, struggled to a ninth-place finish Saturday.
Charlestown’s Carlos Grenier wired the Pure Stock feature to earn his second victory of the season, and of his career, Saturday. To do it, he had to hold strong for 25-laps as Colton Martin, Chris Davis, and recent Young Guns grad Adrian Smith ran glued together at his back bumper.
Although 40 years separate Martin and Davis in age, the pair is now tied again atop the Pure Stock points chase, as Martin picked up an extra two markers with Saturday’s runner-up performance. Smith impressed with his strong top-four run, and central Vermont’s Chris Chambers came home fifth.
Markus O’Neil led all the way in the Young Gun 15-lapper to score his first career victory Saturday. He had four-time winner Owen Zilinski draped all over him but held strong to win by half a length. Addison Brooks added to her growing trophy collection by finishing third.
Midget racing rock star Randy Cabral led all the way in the NEMA feature, opening massive leads early before Avery Stoehr closed the gap in lapped traffic. Cabral, though, held strong to score the win. Dylan Rock, who’s turned strong laps here before in MRS competition, came home third.
PJ Stergios took charge on lap two of the NEMA Lites 40-lap main event, opening huge leads en route to victory on the high banks. Defending series champ Jake Trainor got up for second, and Todd Bertrand ceme from way back in row eight to complete the top three.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action next Saturday, September 2, when the high-banked speedplant will host Round 3 of the 2023 Teddy Bear Pools Late Model Triple Crown Series, atop a full card of NHSTRA oval track racing.
